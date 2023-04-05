Marner earns spot in bowling HOF
Kokomo’s Trent Marner has been elected into the Indiana State USBC Hall of Fame.
In addition to his many 300 games, 800 series and city tournament titles, Marner has accumulated six state titles — three team actual, a team handicap, an all-events actual and an all-events handicap. His all-events actual winning score of 2,300 in the 2019 tournament was the third-highest in the history of the tournament. Marner has also tallied 11 other top-10 finishes in the state tournament.
The Hall of Fame induction will be conducted on June 24 at the Wyndham Indianapolis West. More information can be found on the IS USBC website at www.indianastateusbc.org.
As a hall of famer, Marner will join fellow Kokomo bowlers Kay Kelly (1976), Don Johnson (1978), Don Lowry (1982), Bud Fridlin (1988), Carl Babb (1990), Loren Guge (1991), Peg Hawkins (1997), Jack Bender (2000), Jeniece Kasey (2000), Barb Godlove (2006), Tex Thornton (2006), Dee Johnson (2007), Beth (Stanley) Perkins (2007), Jon Kelley (2010) and Sue Thornton (2012).
— Jon Kelley, for the Kokomo Tribune
Wesleyan’s Eldridge wins league award
The Crossroads League on Monday named Indiana Wesleyan freshman Will Eldridge its Pitcher of the Week for baseball.
Eldridge threw seven no-hit innings across two appearances. The former Carroll ace started and combined on a no-hitter against Goshen. He pitched two innings in relief in a game against Bethel. Over the two outings, he struck out 13 and did not allow a run.
IUK baseball wins in Bluegrass State
The Indiana University Kokomo baseball team beat Georgetown College 7-4 Tuesday at Georgetown, Kentucky.
Blake Kimball and Luke Barnes led the Cougars’ attack. Kimball went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs and Barnes went 2 for 4 with three RBI and a run. Dylan Janke drove in two runs. Asa Christie, the second of four IUK pitchers, earned the win with two innings of no-hit relief.
• Midway beat IUK 14-4 Monday. Jack Leverenz went 2 for 3 for the Cougars with two runs and an RBI. Barnes had a two-run single.
IUK (17-14) hosts West Virginia Tech at 3 p.m. Friday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium to begin a three-game series.
IUK men’s golf team wins tournament
The IU Kokomo men’s golf team closed with its best round of the season Tuesday to win the Golden Bear Classic at Glade Springs G.C. in Daniels, West Virginia.
IUK fired a 5-over 293 for a two-round total of 596, 18 strokes better than second-place West Virginia Tech.
Drew Wagner led the Cougars and finished second overall in the 36-golfer field with a 1-over total of 145 (71-74). Daniel Kasten shot a 2-under 70 in the final round to surge to a third-place finish. Kasten improved eight strokes from the first round to the second round for a two-round total of 148. Hayden Williamson (75-74, 149) tied for fourth.
• IUK’s Williamson and Brandi Jones are the River States Conference’s golfers of the week for March 27-April 2. They led their respective teams to titles in the rain-shortened IUK Spring Invitational on Saturday at Wildcat Creek G.C.
Williamson won the men’s award after leading the Cougars with an 80. The Cougar freshman and former Maconaquah player placed fourth individually in the 44-golfer field.
Jones won the women’s award for the third straight week. The Cougar grad student and former Maconaquah player won her third tournament in a row when she won with an 81 at Wildcat Creek G.C. That topped a field of 22 golfers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.