IU Kokomo baseball scores DH sweep
FORT WAYNE — IU Kokomo’s baseball team swept a doubleheader against Indiana Tech on Tuesday.
The Cougars beat the Warriors 10-4 in the seven-inning opener. The second game needed an extra inning as the Cougars prevailed 5-4 in eight innings.
In the opener, IUK’s Masen Melton went 2 for 2 with two singles, two sacrifice flies and three RBI. Also for the Cougars, Bryce Lenz had a triple and single, Dylan Janke had a double and single, Austin Weiler and Jack Leverenz had two singles apiece and Jarod Gillespie had a double and two RBI.
Eston Stull pitched five innings for the win. Ryan Beck followed with two scoreless innings of relief.
In the second game, Melton drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth. Drew Barber had a two-run homer in the third inning and Weiler and Janke had clutch hits in the sixth with Weiler hitting an RBI double and Janke driving him home with a single to knot the score.
Justin Reed, the third of three IUK pitchers, worked the final three innings for the win. He held Tech to one hit and no runs, struck out five and walked none.
IUK (17-16) hosts West Virginia Tech this weekend. There’s two games Saturday with the opener at noon and a single game Sunday at noon.
BobKats end preseason; opener is Friday
The Owensboro Thoroughbreds beat the Kokomo BobKats 117-103 in a preseason game Tuesday night at Memorial Gym.
The BobKats closed preseason play 1-1. They begin their inaugural season in The Basketball League on Friday when they host Flint at 7:05 p.m. at Memorial Gym. Tickets, priced at $20 (lower bowl) and $10 (upper bowl), will be available at the door.
