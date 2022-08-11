Maconaquah golfers win 2 dual matches
Maconaquah’s girls golf team is enjoying a successful week.
First, the Braves defeated Kokomo by 60 strokes, 172 to 232, in a dual match Monday on the front nine at Kokomo C.C. The Braves’ Daisy Williams was the match medalist with a 40. Miranda Stoll and Courtney Stoll backed her with scores of 41 and 42, respectively, and the Braves also counted Lehna Wagner’s 49. Lizzy Lytle led Kokomo with a 41. Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy shot a 61 and Kam Hahn and Matilda Stout had 65s.
Next, Maconaquah beat Southwood by 80 strokes, 182 to 262, in a Tuesday dual on the Braves’ home course, Rock Hollow G.C. The Braves again showed good balance. Courtney Stoll was medalist with a 41, Williams shot a 42 and Miranda Stoll shot a 44. Wagner added a 55.
“Courtney has played very solid golf her last 27 holes shooting 42, 42 and 41. She started Tuesday’s round with a birdie on her first hole and never looked back to earn her first medalist honor of the season,” Mac coach Tait Wagner said.
Jackrabbits at home for 2 final games
The Kokomo Jackrabbits are set to close the home portion of their schedule with two games against the Rockford Rivets.
The Jackrabbits host the Rivets tonight and Thursday. Both games have 6:35 p.m. start times. Following those games, Kokomo visits the Traverse City Pit Spitters on Friday and Saturday to close the season.
Entering Tuesday, Kokomo was 7-24 in the Northwoods League’s second half and 17-49 overall.
IUK selects Spivey as assistant coach
Tre’Quan Spivey is staying with the IU Kokomo’s men’s basketball team.
Spivey is moving into the role of assistant coach after a successful playing career that concluded with the 2021-22 season. A four-year team captain, Spivey scored 2,198 career points and was a part of 108 wins. Both are program records.
“We are very excited that Tre’Quan has accepted our assistant coach position,” IUK coach Eric Echelbarger said in a story on IUK’s website. “He is a big-time winner who loves the game of basketball and will relate very well with our players. Tre’Quan’s accolades during his playing career at IUK speak for themselves and the leadership he provided our team was instrumental in our [NAIA] Sweet 16 appearances in 2019, 2020 and 2022.
“He has a very bright future and I am thrilled his coaching career will start at IU Kokomo,” Echelbarger added.
Spivey replaces D.J. Balentine as Echelbarger’s assistant. Balentine recently landed an assistant position at Henderson State University, which is an NCAA Division II program.
BSU basketball team adds Owens-White
MUNCIE — Ball State men’s basketball coach Michael Lewis on Monday announced the addition of Darian Owens-White to his 2022 recruiting class. Owens-White is a graduate transfer from Wayne State and will be eligible immediately.
Owens-White, a native to Detroit, Michigan, will add experience and depth at the guard position. In 84 games for WSU, he scored 985 points and posted a career free-throw percentage of .867. He shot 38.1% from behind the 3-point line in four seasons with the Warriors.
As a junior, he finished the season averaging 17.8 points per contest. He had a free-throw percentage of 93.1, which was No. 11 in NCAA Division II.
