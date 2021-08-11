IUK volley is top pick in RSC preseason poll
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Indiana University Kokomo was the unanimous favorite in the River States Conference’s volleyball preseason poll conducted by the league’s 13 head coaches. The Cougars got the maximum of 12 first-place votes.
IUK went 13-0 in the RSC (24-6 overall) and won the league tournament last season. The Cougars have won five of the past six conference titles and ended last season ranked No. 17 in the NAIA Top 25. That was after IUK won an opening-round matchup in the NAIA tourney and then went 1-1 at the national site in Sioux City, Iowa.
Mac golfers break school 9-hole record
Maconaquah’s girls golf team shot a school-record 171 in a match against Southwood on Tuesday on the back nine at Etna Acres G.C. Southwood had an incomplete team.
The Braves’ Kianna Sharp was medalist with a 39. Ava Snyder backed her with a 41 and the Braves also counted Miranda Stoll’s 45 and Courtney Stoll’s 46.
In other girls golf matches:
• Maconaquah beat Kokomo 177-224 Monday at Kokomo C.C. The Braves’ Snyder was medalist with a 42. Also for Mac, Miranda Stoll shot 43, Courtney Stoll shot 44 and Daisy Willaims shot 48. Kokomo’s top scores came from Lizzy Lytle (47) and Layla Andrysiak (51).
• Tippecanoe Valley shot 171 to beat Northwestern (179) and Peru (207) in a three-team meet Tuesday at Green Acres. For Northwestern, Audrey Koetter led the way with a 41, Jocelyn Smith and Maranda Padfield had 45s and Audrey Leicht had a 48.
For Peru, Libby Rogers shot a personal-best 42 and Clair Prior backed her with a 51.
• Rossville (210) topped Eastern (221) and Taylor (238) Monday at Chippendale G.C. Cora Bartrum led Eastern with a 45 and Alexa Maurer backed her with a 52.
Local Spec. Olympians win softball tourney
GREENWOOD — The Howard County Hitters Special Olympics designated pitcher softball team went 2-0 in a tournament over the weekend. The Hitters collected a 13-6 victory over the Johnson County Sox in the opener before defeating the Hamilton County Rocking Rookies, 5-2, in the second game.
Against Johnson County, the Hitters plated four runs in the first inning and five in the second inning to put the game out of reach early. They added four runs in the fourth inning to complete the scoring. The Hitters finished with 17 hits with Angel Smith (3 for 3, two doubles) and J.T. Peacock (3 for 3, triple) leading the charge.
In the second game, Eli Alexander led the Hitters with two triples and Smith added a pair of doubles.
HCA’s Simmons, Sims swim with state team
ELKHART — Howard County Aquatics swimmers Aubrey Simmons and Maryn Sims competed with Team Indiana at the Central Zone Championships over the weekend, helping Team Indiana win the meet. The meet drew swimmers from Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Iowa, Wisconsin and Missouri.
Both Sims and Simmons competed in the 13-14 age group. Simmons’ results included a fourth-place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:07.2), fifth-place finish in the 200 backstroke (2:25.72), as well as swims in the 50 free (2;.13) and 100 free (1:06.65) and two legs on relays that posted top-six finishes. Simmons’ 200 backstroke, 50 free and 100 free were lifetime bests.
Sims was 18th in the 800 free and 37th in the 400 free.
Dunn scores ace at Wildcat Creek
Bob Dunn hit a hole-in-one Thursday at Wildcat Creek G.C. It came on No. 17 and he used a wedge.
Mike Dyer and Georgia Dyer witnessed the shot.
