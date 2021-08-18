Bunker Hill ends 5th at Cal Ripken WS
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The Bunker Hill 12-under youth baseball squad took fifth place last week at the Cal Ripken World Series.
Bunker Hill went 3-1 in pool play, beating North Valley (North Dakota) 7-5, beating Los Altos (California) 2-0, dropping a game to West Palm Beach (Florida) 5-2, then beating Noble (Maine) 6-5. With those results, Bunker Hill qualified for the single-elimination knockout tourney where Rockville (Virginia) beat Bunker Hill 8-1 in the first elimination round last Thursday.
Rockville took third and Owensboro (Kentucky) won the title.
In individual games, Bunker Hill’s Rylee Lea, Colten Bray, Kobe Bowman and Jack Gokenour were each named player of the game, with Bowman taking that award in two games.
Bray was named to the all-tournament team, and Landon Gibson (first base) and Bowman (utility) were named to the tournament’s all-defensive team.
The Bunker Hill squad featured Miami County players, as well as six players from the Howard County’s former Northside League who went to play in Bunker Hill in 2020 after last year’s Northside season was canceled.
Mac, Cass grid games hit by cancelations
The COVID-19 pandemic caused cancelations during the 2020 football season, and it’s already claimed two KT-area games this season.
Maconaquah has gone online through Aug. 27 and canceled extra curriculars, including Friday’s football game vs. Wabash. Lewis Cass canceled its Week 1 game vs. Pioneer.
County Hall of Fame announces new class
The Howard County Sports Hall of Fame will induct six new members during a modified ceremony on Oct. 30 at Creative Financial Centre. No class was selected in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s event will not feature the traditional banquet and seating will be limited, with priority going to family and friends of inductees and former inductees. Sponsors also will receive priority.
The Class of 2021 members are:
• Dr. Richard Kitchell, 1958 Kokomo High School graduate, who swam at IU where he lettered three seasons. Swimming primarily butterfly, he contributed points as IU won the 1960, ‘61 and ‘62 Big Ten meet championships. Kitchell was named All-American in 1960.
• Local outdoorsman John Martino will be inducted as this year’s contributor. Martino, who is the Tribune’s longtime outdoors columnist, has led the popular Jim “Moose” Carden Kids Fishing Clinic for most of its 37 years.
• Kokomo basketball player Audrey McDonald, who helped lead the Lady Kats to the 2003 Class 4A state title and an 87-14 record during her four years on the team. She was named an Indiana All Star in 2006. McDonald was a standout for Ball State, where she played four years and currently serves as an assistant coach.
• Dave Pettay as a coach was instrumental in the success of the golf programs at Haworth and Kokomo high schools. Pettay was an assistant to John Bingaman when the Wildkats won state titles in 1985 and ‘86 and Pettay was the coach when the Kats won the title in ‘88.
• The late Tim Sisneros was a basketball standout at KHS despite playing only one season in high school. Sisneros went on to Middle Tennessee State University, where he led the Blue Raiders to a conference title. He was later drafted by the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and played professionally in Europe.
• The late Mark Stewart is a two-time IHSAA wrestling state champion, collecting titles in two different weight classes (167, 177) in 1972 and 1973. Stewart also wrestled collegiately at Purdue.
Fewell scores ace at Green Acres
David Fewell recently hit a hole-in-one while playing at Green Acres G.C. It came on No. 9, which played 147 yards, and he used a 7-iron. Harry Beaver, Dave Pettay and Steve Lear witnessed the shot.
