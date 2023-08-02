Jackrabbits play host to Pit Spitters tonight
The Kokomo Jackrabbits host the Traverse City Pit Spitters tonight at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
In Monday’s series opener, the Pit Spitters beat the Jackrabbits 4-0. Kokomo starting pitcher Frederick Romano took the loss. He pitched six innings, allowed four hits and four runs, struck out eight and walked two. Aidan Torpey pitched the final three innings and did not allow a hit or a run. He struck out two.
Kokomo managed just three hits. Tyler Ganus had two of them.
The teams were idle Tuesday.
Mercer leads WHS golf in 1st meet of season
BATTLE GROUND — Western’s girls golf team began its season Tuesday by playing in the Lafayette Jeff Booster Club Invitational at Battle Ground G.C.
Western standout Elizabeth Mercer fired a 73. She tied with Westfield’s Addi Kooi for first place through 18 holes. Kooi won a three-hole playoff for the title.
The Panthers shot 436 as a team. Gracie Williams was second low on the team with 119, Abby Nutt shot 121 and Gracie Burns shot 123.
Ball State hoops adds recruit, loses transfer
Ball State’s men’s basketball team added an international player on Monday, then lost a starter on Tuesday.
Jarron “Boogie” Coleman Jr. told coach Mike Lewis on Tuesday that he plans to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. He graduated during the summer.
An Indianapolis Cathedral product, Coleman started all 30 of Ball State’s games last season, averaging 14.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists as the Cardinals went 20-12 overall and 11-7 in the Mid-American Conference.
On Monday, BSU announced that 18-year-old Croatian Jurica Zagorsak will join the team’s incoming class for the 2023-24 season. A 6-foot-6 shooting guard, Zagorsak averaged 9.9 points in 28 games with Jazine in the Croatian Prva League. He added 3.6 rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.