Kats, Cougars open as top 10 in football
In the first Associated Press football rankings of the season, Kokomo is No. 5 in Class 4A and Carroll is No. 5 in Class A. In addition, Peru is four spots outside of the top 10 in Class 3A.
All three teams are coming off Week 1 wins. Kokomo beat Leo 16-14, Carroll blasted North Newton 59-0, and Peru beat Logansport 42-28.
The No. 1 teams in the AP polls are Ben Davis (6A), Fort Wayne Snider (5A), East Central (4A), Bishop Chatard (3A), Evansville Mater Dei (2A) and Indianapolis Lutheran (A).
The following is Friday’s area schedule. Games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Kokomo’s game at Whiteland, originally scheduled for 7 p.m., has been pushed back to 8 p.m. in anticipation of heat.
• Eastern at Northwestern
• Western Boone at Western
• F.W. Blackhawk at Taylor
• Elwood at Tipton
• Tri-Central at Wes-Del
• Northfield at Lewis Cass
• Whitko at Peru
• Knox at Maconaquah
• 7:30 p.m. Riverton Parke at Carroll
• 8 p.m. Kokomo at Whiteland
IUK teams top-3 picks in league XC polls
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — In the River States Conference’s preseason cross country polls, Point Park (Pennsylvania) is the women’s favorite and league newcomer Shawnee State (Ohio) is the men’s favorite.
In the women’s poll, Point Park received 11 of the 13 first-place votes in polling of the the conference’s head coaches. Point Park is the defending RSC champion. IU Kokomo was picked second in the poll, just ahead of 2022 conference runner-up St. Mary-of-the-Woods. IUK placed third in last year’s RSC meet.
In the men’s poll, Shawnee State received nine of 13 first-place votes. Defending RSC champion IU East, which received three first-place votes, was second in the voting and IU Kokomo, which was the runner-up last year, came in third.
There are 13 teams in RSC cross country this year, which is up from the 10 that competed in the 2022 conference meet.
