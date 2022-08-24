NW-Eastern headlines Week 2 grid schedule
Northwestern and Eastern will renew a dormant football rivalry Friday when the Tigers head across the county to take on the Comets.
The teams last met in 2014, which was the Mid-Indiana Conference’s final season. Northwestern beat Eastern 26-22 for the Tigers’ ninth straight win in the series.
Also in Week 2, Kokomo takes on Plymouth for the Kats’ home opener, Maconaquah visits Cass for another matchup of former MIC teams, and Carroll visits Delphi for the annual Bacon Bowl and also both teams’ Hoosier Heartland Conference opener.
The following is Friday’s schedule:
• Plymouth at Kokomo
• NW at Eastern
• Western at Western Boone
• Taylor at North Miami
• Tipton at Elwood
• Wes-Del at Tri-Central
• Maconaquah at Cass
• Carroll at Delphi
• Peru at Whitko
Kelley captures title in state senior golf
Kokomo’s Jon Kelley recently won the Indiana State Senior Golf Association’s championship with a two-round score of 143. Kelley fired a 3-under 69 at Twin Lakes G.C. in Indianapolis in the first round, then closed with a 74 at The Club at Holiday Farms in Zionsville. He beat Indianapolis’ Jerry McMullen by two strokes.
With his 69 at Twin Lakes, Kelley won the Kingdon Bowl, awarded the player with the best combined single gross scores in May, June, July and the opening round of the championship.
Four more Kokomo golfers were in action at the ISSGA championship. Dave Eikenberry was 16th overall gross with a 158 and 10th gross in Class D. Gerard Kelley shot 168 and was second in net with 145. Mike Tweed shot 172 and was eighth in net at 149. And Art Stonebreaker shot 229.
Previous ISSGA champions from Kokomo include Jim Young in 1968, Jerry Jackson in 1999, 2000, 2005, and 2008, and Eikenberry in 2021.
Kelley also took third recently at the Indiana Senior Amateur at the Purdue Ackerman-Allen Course. He took the lead with a 2-under 70 in the opening round and then shot 75 in the second round to finish with a 145, one stroke out of a spot in the playoff. Carmel’s Jeff Cook won the playoff over Valparaiso’s Ben Jacobs.
