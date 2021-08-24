Blue Devils now No. 5 in Class 2A grid poll
Tipton’s football team moved up one spot to No. 5 in Class 2A in this week’s Associated Press state rankings.
The No. 1-ranked teams are largely unchanged. Center Grove (6A), Cathedral (5A), Roncalli (4A), Danville (3A) and South Adams (1A) all are No. 1 for a second straight week. Fort Wayne Bishop Luers is the new No. 1 in 2A following Andrean’s season-opening loss.
In other football news:
• Cass’ game against Maconaquah scheduled for Friday night has been canceled. The Kings have replaced it with game at North Miami. It’s a 7 p.m. kickoff. It will be the Kings’ season opener after having to sit out last week because of COVID issues.
• Western’s home opener against Western Boone has been moved back to 10 a.m. Saturday.
The following is this week’s area football schedule. Kickoffs are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
FRIDAY
Kokomo at Plymouth
Logansport at Northwestern
Eastern at Blackford
Tri-Central at Wes-Del
Elwood at Tipton
Cass at North Miami
Delphi at Carroll
Whitko at Peru
SATURDAY
10 a.m. — WeBo at Western
Benefit disc golf event taking signups
The Robert Wright Ropes Memorial disc golf tournament for the National Pancreas Foundation is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 24 in Highland Park. It’s a singles tournament with pro and amateur divisions planned.
Online registration begins today. For more information including entry fees, see https://www.discgolfscene.com/clubs/City_of_First_DGC.
