Dean earns spot in AC Games
Western ace Mitchell Dean is headed to the Area Code Games, which features the top 220-plus high school baseball players from across the country in the classes of 2023 and ‘24.
Dean, a 6-foot-7 southpaw, is part of the Midwest team, which plays under the Chicago White Sox banner. There are a total of eight regional teams.
Held at the University of San Diego, the event begins Saturday and runs through Aug. 11.
Per the Area Code Games website: “The rosters will feature the best players from around the nation competing at the highest level, while being evaluated at the highest level. Scouts from all 30 Major League teams as well as top NCAA coaches will be in attendance. This tournament serves as the beginning of a year long interview process culminating with the Major League Baseball Draft the following summer.”
Dean compiled an 8-2 pitching record with a 0.73 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 57.2 innings in the 2022 high school season. A rising senior, he has committed to Louisville.
Jackrabbits fall in 11 innings
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters outlasted the Kokomo Jackrabbits 10-9 in 11 innings in a Northwoods League game Monday night.
Kokomo had 12 hits. Tucker Platt was 3 for 6, Nick Harms was 2 for 6 with a three-run homer and Brayden Carter also was 2 for 6. Conner Stewart drove in two runs and scored two runs.
Following an off day Tuesday, the teams play today to conclude their two-game series.
Kokomo hosts Battle Creek on Thursday. They will finish a suspended game at 4:30 p.m., then play their regularly scheduled game at 6:35 p.m.
