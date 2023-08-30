Brewers move Root to Single-A Carolina
The Milwaukee Brewers on Monday assigned Kokomo’s Bayden Root to the organization’s Single-A affiliate, the Carolina Mudcats.
Root had been playing in the Arizona Complex League after signing as an undrafted free agent last month. A right-handed pitcher, Root made three appearances totaling 2.2 innings and compiled a 3.38 ERA with one save. He allowed three hits, struck out three and walked two.
Root is a former Kokomo Wildkat player. A 2018 KHS graduate, he pitched for Ohio State and Oklahoma State during his college career.
Kats, Cougars rise in AP football polls
Kokomo’s football team rose two spots to No. 3 in Class 4A in this week’s Associated Press state rankings. The Kats took down Class 5A heavyweight Whiteland last week for a 2-0 start. Kokomo hosts Logansport on Friday to begin North Central Conference play.
Carroll (2-0) moved up one spot to No. 4 in Class A. Peru (2-0) is four spots outside the Top 10 in Class 3A.
The No. 1-ranked teams this week are Ben Davis (6A), Fort Wayne Snider (5A), East Central (4A), Bishop Chatard (3A), Triton Central (2A) and Indianapolis Lutheran (1A).
In the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s rankings this week, Kokomo is No. 2 in 4A and Carroll is No. 3 in 1A.
The following is Friday’s area schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
• Logansport at Kokomo
• NW at Benton Central
• Eastern at Delphi
• Taylor at Carroll
• Cass at Peru
• Maconaquah at Northfield
• Sheridan at Tri-Central
• 7:30 — Rensselaer at Western
• 7:30 — West Lafayette at Tipton
IUK’s Hoopingarner collects RSC award
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The River States Conference on Monday named IU Kokomo senior Keely Hoopingarner its Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week in the first awards of the season. With it being the first awards, all results already in the books were considered.
The Cougars are 1-1-1. Hoopingarner had two goals and two assists in a 6-1 win over Freed-Hardeman (Tennessee) on Aug. 19.
IUK is back in action tonight as the Cougars host IU Northwest at 7:30 p.m. at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
