Bunker Hill to play in 12U Cal Ripken WS
Bunker Hill’s 12-under youth baseball team has qualified for the Cal Ripken World Series, which begins this weekend in West Palm Beach, Florida. Opening ceremonies for the 15-team tournament are Saturday night and play concludes on Aug. 14.
Bunker Hill qualified after advancing through the state tournament to the six-state Ohio Valley tournament. At the Ohio Valley tourney, Bunker Hill beat Logansport 4-2 and beat Southeastern (Kentucky) 9-0 to win its pool. The Bunker Hill squad fell to eventual runner-up Green County (Kentucky) 9-4 in the semifinals and the top three teams of Owensboro (Kentucky), Green County and Bunker Hill earned invites to the World Series.
Team members include first baseman Landon Gibson, second baseman Phenix Bray, shortstop Jack Gokenour, third baseman Rylee Lea, catcher Colten Bray, pitcher Kobe Bowman, center fielder Nolan Daugherty, left fielder Judah Kincaid, right fielder Jordan Allen, as well as Conner Morgan, Caleb Helmuth and Jayson Layman. Besides Bowman, Morgan, Colten Bray, Daugherty, Lea and Gokenour are pitching options.
The coaches are skipper David Bray, Steve Gokenour, Jay Bowman and John Bray. The team features six players from Howard County — Gibson, both Brays, Lea, Kincaid and Morgan — who moved up to Bunker Hill when last season’s Northside season was canceled.
The Bunker Hill squad will play four games of pool play to determine which squads advance to knockout play. Pools have not yet been determined. Games can be viewed on Stadium Network or the Cal Ripken World Series website.
Local pool league sends crew to Showdown
The North Central Indiana American Poolplayers Association League is sending a contingent of 13 players to compete in the World Pool Championship Showdown Series this month in Las Vegas.
Ryan Adkins, April Radabaugh, Braxton Doss and Austin Johannes represent the North Central Indiana APA League in the 8-ball doubles competition. Casey Thill, Nicholas Thill, Ryan Adkins and Mindy Frazier Kaicy are in the 9-ball doubles competition. Joseph Osborne and Katelynn Crull are in the Jack and Jill competition. And Jarred Haney, Mike Smith and Tom Nolder are in the team captain championship.
The Showdown begins Thursday and continues through Aug. 14 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.
Jackrabbits fall in high-scoring game
KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits fell 10-8 to the Kenosha Kingfish on Monday in a game with three big momentum swings.
Kokomo went up 1-0 in the top of the first, but Kenosha scored five runs in the bottom of the frame. Jackrabbit starting pitcher Andrew Beauvis recovered and kept Kenosha off the board the next three innings and the Jackrabbits scored five runs in the top of the fourth to take the a 6-5 lead. Kenosha tied the game with a run in the fifth, then put the game out of reach with a four-run eighth inning.
New Jackrabbit Tora Otsuka led Kokomo while hitting from the No. 9 spot in the order. He went 3 for 3 with a double and two runs scored. Chris Santiago and T.J. Fondtain each had two hits, an RBI and a run.
Kokomo is 17-8 in the second half of the Northwoods League season and holds a two-game lead on second-place Kenosha in the Great Lakes East Division standings.
Following an off day Tuesday, the Jackrabbits visit the Kingfish again today for a 7:05 p.m. game.
NW girls golf 6th in Plymouth invite
PLYMOUTH — Northwestern’s girls golf team opened its season Tuesday with the 21st annual Plymouth Invitational at Pretty Lake G.C. The Tigers shot 400 and finished in sixth place in the 10-team tourney.
Glenn won with a score of 375. Plymouth (378), Tippecanoe Valley (380), LaPorte (388) and Plymouth’s JV (398) rounded out the top five.
Audrey Koetter led Northwestern with an 84 and the Tigers also counted Audrey Leicht’s 101, Jocelyn Smith’s 103 and Berkley Wray’s 112.
Koetter finished second overall. Glenn’s Megan Kobelt took first place with a 5-over 77.
Robbins hits ace at Amer. Legion
Garrick Robbins hit a hole-in-one recently while playing a round at the American Legion. Robbins used an 8-iron to ace hole No. 14, which was playing 150 yards. Hunter Clark and Jason Clark witnessed the shot, which was Robbins’ first career hole-in-one.
