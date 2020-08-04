NW golf squad 2nd in Plymouth Invite
PLYMOUTH — Northwestern’s girls golf team opened its season Tuesday with a nice showing in Plymouth’s 12-team invitational at Pretty Lake G.C. South Bend St. Joseph won the title with a score of 379 and the Tigers followed in second place with 383.
Audrey Koetter (91) and Molly Habig (92) led the Tigers in their opener. Leah Parrott (99) and Jocelyn Smith (101) followed for the Tigers.
“I was pleased,” Northwestern coach Kurt Koetter said. “We usually start seasons a little slow so to almost have four girls in the 90s was good to see.
“Audrey Koetter is coming off two knee surgeries [in December],” he added. “She was just cleared to play 18 holes last week.”
Tipton golfers 4th in Laf. Jeff Invite
BATTLE GROUND — Tipton’s girls golf team kicked off its season with a fourth-place showing in the Lafayette Jeff Booster Invitational on Tuesday at Battle Ground G.C.
Lebanon (351) edged Guerin Catholic by one stroke to win the 16-team tournament. Lake Central (361), Tipton (371) and Valparaiso (377) rounded out the top five.
Guerin Catholic’s Christina Pfefferkorn was medalist with a 1-over 73. Tipton’s Lucy Quigley was runner-up with a 76.
Also for Tipton, Lacie Logan carded a 90, Emma Crawford had a 98 and Amaya Stowers had a 107.
Wolfe makes top 10 in Golf Week tourney
BLOOMINGTON — Tipton’s Noah Wolfe tied for seventh place in the 16- to 19-year-old division of the Golf Week Junior Tour’s tournament at IU’s Pfau Course. The two-day tournament concluded Sunday.
Wolfe, a 2020 Tipton graduate and incoming Indianapolis recruit, carded rounds of 71 and 76 for a 36-hole total of 147.
Kokomo junior Brandon Hansen and Maconaquah junior Hayden Williamson also played in the 16-19 division. Hansen (77-76, 153) tied for 17th in the 43-player field. Williamson (84-79, 163) was 37th.
Hansen’s second round included an eagle on No. 12, which is a par four. He used an 8-iron from 165 yards to complete the shot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.