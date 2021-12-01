’64 NW grad Merrell is Hall of Fame pick
The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame on Tuesday announced its 2022 men’s induction class. The honorees include 1964 Northwestern High School graduate Gary Merrell.
As a senior at Northwestern, Merrell averaged 20.2 points per game for a 16-6 Tiger squad. He matriculated to the University of Findlay where he scored more than 1,000 career points and was recognized off the court for scholarship, leadership and citizenship. He is a member of the athletics halls of fame at Northwestern and Findlay.
An Indiana high school coach for 36 seasons at Carroll, Madison, Seymour, DeKalb, Heritage, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian and Fort Wayne Smith Academy, his teams registered 482 wins, 10 sectional championships, four regional titles, and a 2004 Class A runner-up finish with Blackhawk Christian.
Merrell remains employed in education and resides in Fort Wayne.
Purdue coach Matt Painter headlines the hall of fame’s class. He played at Delta and Purdue. Other notables include former Ball State coach Ray McCallum, who was a star player at Muncie Central and Ball State, and former North Central coach Doug Mitchell, who played at Hamilton Heights.
The induction ceremony is scheduled for March 23.
Moore, Leicht, Long earn XC all-state
Northwestern sophomore Hannah Moore, Lewis Cass senior Makenna Leicht and Tipton junior Evan Long received cross country all-state honors from the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches.
Cross country is a non-classed sport, but the IATCCC used four classes like volleyball or basketball for its all-state picks.
Moore made the girls Class 3A first team, Leicht made the girls Class 2A first team and Long made the boys Class 2A first team. Each first team had 12 runners.
In addition, four other area runners received honorable mention — Maconaquah sophomore Abby Jordan in girls Class 3A, which had 28 honorable mention selections; Cass’ Liberty Scott in girls Class 2A, which had 25, and Western senior Pete Bradshaw and Maconaquah sophomore Isaiah Wittenberg in boys Class 3A, which had 29.
IUK hoops squads split with Oaks
The IU Kokomo men’s basketball team outscored Oakland City by 25 points in the second half to overturn a two-point halftime deficit and surge to an 81-58 victory in River States Conference action Tuesday night at IUK.
Trequan Spivey sparked the Cougars’ effort with a season-high 31 points. He was an exceptional 13 of 14 from the free throw line. Allante Harper added 18 points, Desean Hampton 12, and Noah Harris had 11. Chris Chin grabbed six rebounds.
The Cougars improved to 9-2 overall and 3-1 in the RSC. They and are next in action at 1 p.m. Saturday in a home game against RSC rival Midway University.
Alice Lloyd College leads the RSC’s West Division at 3-0. IUK is in second place with Brescia following at 2-1. Midway (6-3 overall) is 1-2.
• In the women’s game, Oakland City overpowered IUK 88-62. The Mighty Oaks led 74-36 after three quarters.
Gabrielle Joyner led IUK with 17 points. Anya Friend followed with 15 points and Tia Chambers had nine points and five rebounds.
The IUK women (1-7 overall, 0-4 RSC) host Midway University at 3 p.m. Saturday.
