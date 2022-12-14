Unbeaten Titan boys crack Class 2A Top 10
Taylor’s boys basketball team cracked the Class 2A Top 10 in this week’s Associated Press state rankings.
The Titans are No. 10. At 6-0, they are off to the best start in program history.
Also from the KT area, Carroll (4-0) is up one spot to No. 2 in Class 2A, Peru (4-1) remained No. 9 in Class 3A, Kokomo (3-2) is 11th in Class 4A voting, Tipton (5-0) is 11th in 2A voting and Cass (5-1) is 16th in 2A voting. Tipton and Cass clash Friday at Walton.
The No. 1 teams this week are Ben Davis (4A), Mishawaka Marian (3A), Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (2A) and Bloomfield (A).
IU Kokomo’s Hunter earns RSC honor
The River States Conference named Indiana University Kokomo forward Julien Hunter its men’s basketball player of the week for Dec. 5-11. He had a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds in a 100-62 victory over Oakland City and a 29 point performance in an 85-70 win at Brescia. He shot 75% from the field over the two games.
IUK moved to 5-0 in the conference and 9-3 overall with the wins.
