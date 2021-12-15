Chapman, Layden earn IBCA accolades
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s players of the week for Dec. 6-11 include a pair of KT-area standouts.
Tri-Central senior Jake Chapman was the boys District 2 pick. He scored 39 points to lead TC past Eastern 81-67 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game. The reigning KT All-Area MVP was 12 of 21 from the field overall (3 of 5 from 3-land) and he knocked down 12 of 15 free throws. He also had 13 rebounds and two assists.
Northwestern junior McKenna Layden was the girls District 2 co-player of the week following her record-breaking performance in the Tigers’ 79-44 victory over Taylor. The reigning KT All-Area MVP drilled nine 3-pointers and scored 47 points, both school records. She was 17 of 24 from the field overall, a scorching 9 of 12 from 3-land and 4 of 5 from the foul line. The The Purdue recruit also had nine rebounds and six steals.
Carroll reaches Top 10 in Class 2A boys b-ball
Carroll’s boys basketball team cracked the Class 2A Top 10 in this week’s Associated Press state rankings. The Cougars (5-0) moved in at No. 8.
Also from the KT-area, Peru (4-0 entering Tuesday), Tri-Central (4-1) and Tipton (3-1) received votes in their respective classes. Peru is tied for 12th in Class 3A voting and TC is tied for 13th in Class A voting.
The No. 1-ranked teams this week are Zionsville (6-0) in Class 4A, Mishawaka Marian (6-0) in 3A, Central Noble (4-0) in 2A and North Daviess (6-0) in 1A. Kokomo visits Zionsville next Tuesday.
Taylor, Northwestern have games ppd.
Boys basketball games on Saturday involving Taylor and Northwestern have been postponed.
Taylor was scheduled to visit Christel House Manual in Indianapolis, and Northwestern was scheduled to visit Elwood. Manual and Elwood had to postpone because of COVID protocols.
