IUK basketball teams win league games
The IU Kokomo women’s basketball team beat Oakland City 87-67 Tuesday at IUK’s Student Activities and Events Center. The Cougars outscored the Oaks 24-9 in the fourth quarter to break open a close game.
Jadah Anderson led IUK (3-3 overall, 2-0 RSC) with 25 points and four assists.
Also for the Cougars, Vanessa Mullins had 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists, Kaylie Abriani had 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals and Kristen Ridner had 12 points and six rebounds.
The next scheduled game for the Cougar women is Friday at Grace College.
• IUK’s men’s team hosted Oakland City on Monday and the Cougars cruised to a 115-65 win in their league opener.
Allante Harper scored 22 points to lead a balanced Cougar attack. Trequan Spivey followed with 17 points and Xavier Hines (16), Desean Hampton (15), Hunter Jackson (15) and Jayen Gilbert (10) all cracked double figures as well. Spivey complemented his scoring with eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Hampton had six rebounds and two blocked shots.
The Cougar men (3-1 overall) shot 60.6% from the field.
IUK is scheduled to play the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy on Friday in St. Louis.
Parker playing well for red-hot Wildcats
The Indiana Wesleyan men’s basketball team is rolling along at 13-0 overall and 6-0 in the Crossroads League. The NAIA No. 3-ranked Wildcats have topped 100 points in nine different games and average a robust 104 points per game.
Former Northwestern star Tayson Parker is part of the Wildcats’ explosive attack. The 6-foot-1 freshman guard is fourth on the team in scoring at 12.7 points per game. He is shooting 54.4% from the field overall and 44.7% from 3-point range.
Parker averages 19.3 minutes per game in a reserve role. The Wildcats have 10 players who play 10 or more minutes per game.
Wesleyan is led by 6-4 senior guard Kyle Mangas, who ranks No. 3 in NAIA with a scoring average of 30.3. The reigning NAIA D-II National Player of the Year scored a school-record 51 points against Oakland City last month.
Wesleyan plays Park University-Gilbert tonight at Phoenix.
• The IWU women’s team also has a Northwestern product. Freshman guard Klair Merrell is averaging 4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.1 assists per game in a reserve role.
The Wildcat women dropped a 74-71 decision to undefeated Thomas More in a non-conference game Tuesday. Wesleyan is 6-3 overall and 3-1 in the Crossroads League.
CK Roadrunners going with virtual Dec. 31 run
The Club Kokomo running group, citing COVID-19 restrictions, has announced its Reminiscing 5K run and walk will not be held in person on New Year’s Eve in Highland Park. Instead, the club is going virtual.
Runners and walkers are encouraged to download the entry form from clubkokomoroadrunners.com. Participants need to complete the form and send the form and $10 (made out to Club Kokomo) to the address on the form. Participants need to complete their 5K between Dec. 25-31 and then report their resulting time to the website listed on the form.
