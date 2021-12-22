Stiner named to HOF’s Silver team
Former Kokomo girls basketball standout Tamie Stiner has been named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2022 Women’s Silver Anniversary Team, the hall announced Tuesday.
The 18-member squad honors outstanding accomplishments of players who were seniors 25 years ago. The team includes 13 members of the 1997 Indiana All-Star team and five other all-state players.
Stiner was an Indiana All-Star in 1997 and a Junior All-Star in 1996. She led Kokomo in scoring as a sophomore, junior and senior, finishing with 1,007 points. She also amassed 300 assists and 279 steals.
She contributed to four sectional titles, three regional titles and two state finals appearances in 1994 and 1996.
The Silver Anniversary team will be honored at a banquet at Primo Banquet Hall in Indianapolis on April 30, 2022.
Layden plays well in Boilers’ victory
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue women’s basketball team beat North Alabama 86-53 in the Boilermakers’ non-conference finale Tuesday at Mackey Arena.
Former Northwestern High School great Madison Layden started for Purdue and provided her typical all-around game. She scored 13 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished three assists in a team-high 30 minutes.
Layden is leading the Boilers in scoring at 12.8 points per game. The sophomore guard also is averaging 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals.
Purdue (9-4, 0-2 Big Ten) is off until Dec. 30 when it visits Wisconsin.
Cougars’ Harness earns IBCA notice
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday named Carroll guard Alli Harness its District 2 girls player of the week for Dec. 13-18.
Harness led the Cougars to a pair of road wins. First, the Cougar sophomore had 28 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, four steals and three blocked shots in a 63-45 victory over Maconaquah. The KT All-Area player followed that with 30 points, three rebounds, four assists and seven steals in a 66-39 victory over Rossville in Hoosier Heartland Conference play. She torched the Hornets with 11-of-13 shooting from the field, including 6-of-7 shooting from 3-land.
Kokomo’s Ennis rolls top HS scores
Ethan Ennis from Kokomo had the highest scores in Friday’s high school bowling at Heritage Lanes with games of 178 and 278 for a 456 series. Ennis started the second game with a spare and then had nine strikes in a row. The 278 was Friday’s top game.
Other high scores on the boys side came from: Western’s Justin Davis (games of 214 and 189, 403 series); Western’s Haydn Hunt (212-180, 392); Western’s Trenton Pulsipher (201-177, 378); Western’s Carter Hunt (190-183, 373); Taylor’s Owen Shimer (210-154, 364); Taylor’s Luke Phillips (173-188, 361); Tri-Central’s Jacob Sorley (183-130, 313); and Eastern’s Levi Lapp (134-169, 303).
For the girls, Western’s Allie Boyle led the way with a 312 series on games of 161 and 151. Other high scores came from: Tri-Central’s Kaylee Beard (games of 128 and 173, 301 series); Western’s Marianna Hunt (159-141, 300); Western’s Shelby Anderson (140-159, 299); Eastern’s Kennedy Horner (138-144, 282); and Kokomo’s Isabella Hummel (127-149, 276).
Western’s boys defeated Western’s girls to remain undefeated. Eastern defeated Tri-Central and Kokomo defeated Taylor.
— Gerard Kelley, for the Kokomo Tribune
IUK men’s hoops defeats Lincoln
LINCOLN, Ill. — IU Kokomo’s men’s basketball team beat Lincoln College 67-63 Tuesday.
Desean Hampton led the Cougars with 15 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots. Chris Chin hit 6 of 7 shots, scored 14 points and also four rebounds and two assists. Trequan Spivey had 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Hunter Jackson scored seven points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
IUK (14-3) is off until Dec. 29 when it hosts Goshen.
Carroll boys up to 5th in 2A
Carroll’s boys basketball team moved up three spots to No. 5 in this week’s Class 2A rankings from the Associated Press. The Cougars are off to a 6-0 start.
Peru is the only other area team that received votes. The Bengal Tigers (6-0) are one spot outside of the Class 3A Top 10.
