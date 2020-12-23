Bostic helps MSU improve to 7-0
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State’s women’s basketball team continued its hot start to the season Tuesday by throttling Oakland (Mich.) 94-56. The No. 25-ranked Spartans moved to 7-0.
Former Northwestern great Kendall Bostic had a nice game for the Spartans. She scored six points on 3-of-3 shooting, grabbed four rebounds and dished three assists in 15:02 of playing time. She also had one steal and one blocked shot.
After a break for the holiday, Michigan State returns to Big Ten action on Jan. 3 when it travels to Purdue. The Spartans are 2-0 in the Big Ten.
Carroll’s Harness wins IBCA honor
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday announced its players of the week and Carroll freshman Alli Harness was the pick for District 2 girls.
The 5-foot-7 guard led the Cougars to a 3-0 week. She had 30 points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals against Maconaquah; 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals against Rossville; and 28 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and five steals against Frankfort.
IUK’s Spivey wins RSC award
The River States Conference selected IUK senior Trequan Spivey as its Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for Dec. 14-20 after the 6-foot-1 guard became the Cougars’ all-time leading scorer.
Spivey scored a combined 43 points in victories over Oakland City and Health Sciences & Pharmacy (Mo.) and now has a school-record 1,529 points for his career. For the week, he averaged 21.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 56% from the field, 42% from long range and 80% from the foul line.
The Cougars (4-1) are in waiting mode for their season to resume. All IU regional campuses must pause athletic activity for at least a month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.