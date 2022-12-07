Layden helps Boilers take OT win at MSU
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Purdue’s women’s basketball team beat Michigan State 76-71 in overtime Monday night for a 1-0 start in the Big Ten.
The Boilermakers (8-1 overall) overcame 30 turnovers by holding the Spartans to 35.2% shooting and posting a plus-20 rebounding margin.
Former Northwestern High School great Madison Layden played 37 minutes for Purdue and produced nine points, eight rebounds and three assists. She opened the OT scoring with a pair of free throws and hit two more free throws with :14 left to cap the scoring.
Purdue hosts Maryland at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for its Big Ten home opener.
12 KT-area gridders are IFCA all-state
The Indiana Football Coaches Association has announced its 2022 all-state teams.
The IFCA’s top honor is its Top 50 team, which features players from across the state regardless of school size or grade level.
From there, the IFCA has two all-state teams for each of the six classes — a senior team and a junior-and-under team. Top 50 players are not considered for spots on the class teams.
Each senior team features two quarterbacks, three or four running backs, four wide receivers, one or two tight ends, eight linemen, an athlete and a kicker on offense and six linemen, six linebackers, six backs, an athlete and a punter on defense. The junior-and-under teams are smaller in size.
Twelve KT-area players earned recognition.
In Class 4A, regional champion Kokomo had five players selection. Quarterback Evan Barker, offensive lineman Camden Horner and linebacker Shayne Spear made the senior team and running back Junior Story and defensive back Reis Beard made the junior-and-under team.
Also in Class 4A, Western tight end Carter Jarvis made the senior team. In Class 3A, Northwestern punter Owen Peelle made the junior-and-under team.
In Class 2A, Tipton’s Eli Carter made the senior team as the offense’s athlete and Eastern defensive lineman Eli Edwards made the junior-and-under team.
And in Class A, sectional champion Carroll put three players on the junior-and-under team — running back Keegan Ellis, d-lineman Andre Hernandez and defensive back Griffin Viney.
IUK’s Smith, Broyles earn regional awards
Indiana University Kokomo volleyball players Alyvia Smith and Lexi Broyles received NAIA Regional Awards from the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA).
The AVCA named Smith the Midcentral Region Defender of the Year as well as All-Midcentral Region honorable mention. The junior libero from Wapahani compiled a River States Conference-best 675 digs (5.23 per set) during the Cougars’ 30-7 season.
The AVCA named Broyles to its All-Midcentral Region Team after a stellar freshman season. A freshman from Kankakee Valley, Broyles totaled 281 kills and 110 total blocks.
Previously, both players made the All-RSC first team, Smith was named the conference’s Defender of the Year and Broyles was named its Freshman of the Year. The Cougars’ big season included winning the conference tournament and playing in the NAIA national tournament.
