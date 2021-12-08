12 KT-area gridders are IFCA all-state
The Indiana Football Coaches Association on Monday announced its 2021 all-state teams.
The IFCA’s top honor is its Top 50 team, which features players from across the state regardless of school size or grade level.
From there, the IFCA has two all-state teams for each of the six classes — a senior team and a junior-and-under team. Top 50 players are not considered for spots on the class teams.
Each senior team features two quarterbacks, three or four running backs, four wide receivers, one or two tight ends, eight linemen, an athlete and a kicker on offense and six linemen, six linebackers, six backs, an athlete and a punter on defense. The junior-and-under teams are smaller in size.
Twelve KT-area players earned recognition.
In Class 5A, Kokomo had three players selected. Running back Plez Lawrence and punter Ta’Shy Stewart made the senior team and linebacker Shayne Spear made the junior-and-under team.
In Class 4A, Western’s Rhett Berryman and Dylan Bryant made the senior team — Berryman as a defensive lineman and Bryant as the defense’s athlete. In Class 3A, Peru’s Levi Strong made the senior team as a defensive lineman.
In Class 2A, Tipton had four selections. Offensive lineman Kipper Barnett, linebacker Drew Servies and defensive back Nate Powell all made the senior team and running back Eli Carter made the junior-and-under team. Also in Class 2A, Eastern O-lineman Eli Buckley made the junior-and-under team.
And in Class A, Carroll running back Clay Metzger made the senior team.
Hampton powers IUK to 6th straight win
IU Kokomo men’s basketball player Desean Hampton turned in a dominant performance to lead the Cougars past Wilberforce University (Ohio) 82-74 in a non-conference game Tuesday night at IUK.
Hampton had a double-double of 15 points and 17 rebounds — and for good measure, the 6-foot-5 senior forward also had five assists, five blocked shots and two steals. He was 7 of 9 from the field.
Also for IUK, Trequan Spivey had 16 points and four assists, Hunter White scored 14 points and Julien Hunter had 10 points.
Winner of six straight, the Cougars improved to 11-2. They visit IU Southeast on Saturday for a River States Conference game, then visit Ball State on Sunday for an exhibition game.
• The River States Conference on Monday named IUK’s Spivey its Player of the Week for Nov. 29-Dec. 5.
Spivey powered the Cougars to conference wins over Oakland City and Midway. He scored 31 points in IUK’s 81-58 rout of Oakland City. He followed with 19 points and seven assists in IUK’s 78-68 victory over Midway. For the week, he shot 48% from the floor and 93% on free throws.
Bostic controls glass in Illinois’ victory
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Kendall Bostic scored 12 points and grabbed 22 rebounds to help the Illinois women’s basketball team beat Eastern Kentucky 71-57 Sunday.
Bostic’s rebound total was the program’s best in 40 years and third-best all-time. The former Northwestern High School star also had two steals and two blocks.
Bostic is averaging a Big Ten-best 11.5 rebounds per game.
Illinois (4-4) visits Michigan State on Thursday to begin Big Ten play. Bostic played one season at MSU before transferring to Illinois.
CARROLL 75, TRI-COUNTY 60
Alli Harness scored 27 points, dished seven assists and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Cougars (7-4). Madison Wagner had 17 points and seven rebounds and Maryn Worl had 17 points and four rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.