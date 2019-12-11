Northwestern’s Parker wins IBCA award
Northwestern senior guard Tayson Parker was named the IBCA/Subway boys basketball Player of the Week for District 2 on Tuesday after a couple strong efforts in wins last week.
Parker helped the Tigers get off to a winning start in Hoosier Conference play last Friday in a 57-44 victory over Western. Parker had 29 points, 11 rebounds and five steals in the Tigers’ road victory.
On Saturday, Parker had 24 points, 13 rebounds and three steals as the Tigers held off Mississinewa 55-51 at home.
Joining Parker this week were Garrett’s Jayden Broadnax and New Albany’s Tucker Biven, who took the boys awards for Districts 1 and 3 respectively. On the girls side, Oregon-Davis’ Mercedes Rhodes was the District 1 winner, Anderson’s Tyra Ford was the District 2 winner, and Trinity Lutheran’s Bailey Tabeling was the District 3 winner.
No. 16 Cougar men win on the road
LINCOLN, Ill – The 16th-ranked IU Kokomo men’s basketball topped Lincoln Christian University 84-72 Tuesday to improve to 10-2 on the season.
Trequan Spivey canned 8 of 12 shots and hit all six of his free throws en route to a game-high 25 points. Allante Harper added 15 points off the bench, Darian Porch scored 13 points and Desean Hampton 12. Hampton led the Cougars with seven rebounds.
The next game for the Cougars is a home date with Alice Lloyd at 3 p.m. Saturday.
