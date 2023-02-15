NW HOF banquet is March 10
Northwestern High School’s 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Banquet is set for March 10. Social time in the Hall of Fame is planned for 5:30 p.m. with the dinner and induction to follow at 6 p.m.
The 2023 inductees are: Randy Crowe (1975) and Lauren Giesecke (2007) for the Athlete Wing; Ken Kaufman for the Coaches Wing; and Dr. Jonathan Rybolt for the Contributor Wing.
Tickets for the event are $30 with a registration date of Feb. 27. Registration forms are available in Northwestern’s athletic office or on the athletic website at nwsc.k12.in.us.
M.S. bowling signups set
There will be registration from 5-6 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday for boys and girls interested in joining the Indiana middle school bowling program. Both sessions will take place at Heritage Lanes. Interested individuals can sign up and have questions answered during these times.
The program is open to students in grades 5-8 from all area middle schools.
Erb, Warriors win WHAC title
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — Indiana Tech’s wrestling team won the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference tournament on Saturday. The Warriors racked up 165 points to edge Marian (161.5) for their third straight WHAC title.
Former Western athlete Braydon Erb was one of Indiana Tech’s four individual champs. The sophomore won the 285-pound weight class.
Merrell, IWU win CL title
MARION — The Indiana Wesleyan women’s basketball team beat Marian 67-65 in an NAIA top-10 matchup Saturday to clinch its first Crossroads League regular season championship since 2014-2015.
Former Northwestern High School athlete Klair Merrell played 33 minutes off the bench for No. 7 IWU and scored six points and grabbed four rebounds. She averages 6.9 points and 3.1 rebounds and is second on the team in 3-pointers made with 44.
IWU (24-3 overall, 16-1 CL) closes the regular season Wednesday at Mount Vernon Nazarene.
Officials earn swim sectionals
Four members of the North Central Officials Association have received assignments to work boys swimming and diving sectionals this week.
Those officials and their sectional assignments are: Walter Bennett (Warsaw); Walt Deeter (Crawfordsville); Joe Everett (Noblesville); and Roger Nelson (Terre Haute South).
In addition, Bennett and Everett have been selected to work the State Finals on Feb. 24-25 at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.