Snow means changes in hoops schedule
The KT area boys basketball schedule for Tuesday was wiped out by the winter storm that hit the area Monday. All seven games on the schedule were postponed or canceled.
The Oak Hill-Tipton and Maconaquah-Northfield games were rescheduled for today. Two more — Tri-County at Carroll, and Cass at Caston — were moved to Saturday. The Elwood-Taylor game was rescheduled for Feb. 25.
In other boys basketball news, Carroll and Western are receiving votes in this week’s Associated Press state rankings. Carroll (17-1) is one spot outside of the Class 2A Top 10. Western (14-5) is 13th in Class 3A. The Cougars have won 16 games in a row and the Panthers have won nine in a row.
The following is the area’s schedule for the remainder of the week.
TODAY
Eastern at Taylor
Oak Hill at Tipton
Maconaquah at Northfield
FRIDAY
+ TBD at Western
+ TBD at Cass
+ TBD at Tipton
+ Rensselaer at Northwestern
Kokomo at Anderson
Taylor at Carroll
Eastern at Clinton Central
Tri-Central at Clinton Prairie
Manchester at Maconaquah
Peru at Rochester
SATURDAY
Kokomo at Fort Wayne North
Eastern at Madison-Grant
Frankfort at Tipton
Maconaquah at Delta
Cass at Caston
Tri-County at Carroll
+ Hoosier Conference crossover games
IUK’s Jackson, Gaylor earn RSC accolades
The River States Conference on Monday announced its athletes of the week for Feb. 8-14 and the recipients included IU Kokomo’s Lexi Jackson and Grant Gaylor.
Jackson won the Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week for her strong showing in the Indiana Tech Classic. The former Lewis Cass athlete took fourth place in the 5K with a time of 17 minutes, 41 seconds. That time ranks No. 1 in the RSC and No. 7 in NAIA. It’s also an IUK record.
Gaylor was the pick for Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week after winning the shot put at the Indiana Tech Classic. The former Northwestern athlete’s toss of 16.65 meters ranks No. 1 in the RSC, No. 7 in the NAIA and is an IUK record.
Next up for the Cougar men and women is the RSC Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday in Logan, Ohio.
Ohio Valley to join River States Conf.
The River States Conference is ready to expand to 15 schools.
The RSC last week approved Ohio Valley University as a provisional member. Pending the university’s reinstatement as a member of the NAIA, the Fighting Scots would become full members of the conference on July 1.
For the 2020-21 school year, the RSC has 13 member institutions including IU Kokomo. Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College of Indiana will become a member on July 1. Ohio Valley would increase membership to 15 schools pending its NAIA reinstatement.
Ohio Valley is a past member of the NAIA and is a current member of NCAA Division II. If granted reinstatement to the NAIA, the Fighting Scots would become a full member of the River States Conference and would be immediately eligible for conference and national postseason competition for the 2021-22 school year.
Located in Vienna, West Virginia, Ohio Valley has been a member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference of NCAA Division II since 2013. The Fighting Scots sponsor 16 sports with eight men’s teams and eight women’s teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.