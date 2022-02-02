Kokomo-Tech game pushed back
Kokomo’s boys basketball game against Class 4A No. 4 Indianapolis Tech has been pushed back to Feb. 23. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday but moved due to the expected heavy snowfall this week in the state.
Cougars sweep Brescia in hoops
The IU Kokomo men’s basketball team scored its 10th straight win Tuesday when the Cougars posted a comfortable 88-66 win over visiting Brescia in River States Conference play. That finished an IUK doubleheader sweep.
IUK’s men (23-3, 12-1 RSC) opened a 46-26 lead by halftime. Trequan Spivey led IUK with 24 points, Desean Hampton and Hunter White scored 11 each. Hampton grabbed seven rebounds and Allante Harper had five assists.
Spivey, who is IUK’s all-time leading scorer, reached 2,000 career points during the game.
The Cougar women started off with a 70-53 victory over Brescia. The visitors led 21-17 after a quarter but IUK took control after that, outscoring Brescia 53-32 over the final three frames. Anna Kiser led IUK (9-11, 6-7 RSC) with 18 points, Sierra Peete scored 12 and Vanessa Mullins scored 10 and grabbed seven rebounds.
Due to this week’s expected snow, Thursday’s men’s and women’s doubleheader at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods has been postponed to Feb. 17.
Area refs picked for sectionals
Eleven KT-area basketball officials have been selected to work girls sectional games this week.
Kokomo’s Paul Williams is part of the officiating lineup for the Class 4A Marion Sectional and Camden’s Chad Myers is part of the lineup for the Class 3A West Lafayette Sectional.
In Class 2A, Kokomo’s Zach Barnes and Greentown’s Eric Hartman are working the Bluffton Sectional, Galveston’s Gary Chambers is assigned to Rensselaer, Tipton’s Dean Martin is at Lapel and Kokomo’s Rob Pruett is at Western Boone.
And in Class A, Kokomo’s Bob Walsh and Jason Hunter are working at Culver and Tipton’s Drew Frawley and Galveston’s Tim Knowland are at Northfield.
