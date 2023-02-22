WHS diver Butcher qualifies for state
FISHERS — Western diver Evan Butcher is returning to the State Finals.
Butcher qualified by finishing in the top eight in the Fishers Regional on Tuesday. The Panther junior took fifth place with an 11-dive score of 400.55.
The regional started with 20 divers. The field was cut to 12 after eight dives.
“He just kept getting better all night long,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “He was dueling back and forth with the kid from Noblesville who beat him on Saturday [in the sectional]. They were always within two points. He put a period on it with his last dive and I think beat him by about nine points.”
Noblesville’s Aiden Kless beat Butcher in the sectional.
“Coming out of Saturday, his goal was to qualify [for state] of course, but he was wanting to avenge his loss. He made it happen [Tuesday],” Bennett said. “There’s a lot of pressure — everyone expects him to automatically do well. I think everybody forgets how good other people are and how you have to earn it. It’s a tough meet because there are no bad divers there.”
Butcher took 14th place at state last season.
IBCA honors Bidunga as Player of Week
Kokomo boys basketball star Flory Bidunga was named one of the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s Players of the Week Tuesday when the organization announced the weekly state awards. Bidunga was the boys honoree for District 2.
Bigunga had a huge week. On Feb. 14, the 6-foot-10 center had 23 points and 19 rebounds in Kokomo’s 66-41 victory at Western. He hit 10 of 14 shots, had two assists and two steals in the win at Richard R. Rea Gym. Then on Friday, Bidunga had a standout game for Kokomo as the Wildkats downed Anderson 69-52 in a game that decided the North Central Conference title. Bidunga was a perfect 13 of 13 from the field while scoring 32 points. He added 14 rebounds, two assists and four blocked shots.
The Class 4A No. 5-ranked Wildkats are 18-4 heading into Friday’s regular-season finale at Huntington North.
Sectional tickets available at KHS
Kokomo High School’s athletic office will begin selling all-session tickets for the upcoming Kokomo boys basketball sectional at 7 a.m. today. Tickets will be on sale each weekday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets cost $15 and are cash only.
The Kokomo Sectional begins Tuesday. Harrison faces Lafayette Jeff in Tuesday’s opener, followed by Logansport vs. Marion. Kokomo has a bye and plays the Harrison-Jeff winner in the first semifinal game on Friday, March 3, followed by McCutcheon vs. the Logan-Marion winner. The championship is Saturday, March 4.
Martin earns call to work title game
Tipton’s Dean Martin has been selected to officiate the Class 2A game in the girls basketball state finals Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Lapel faces Forest Park in the game.
Martin is a member of the North Central Officials Association.
IUK’s Holton wins RSC weekly award
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — IU Kokomo’s J.T. Holton was selected as the River States Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week when the league announced its weekly awards on Tuesday.
The sophomore Cougar pitched IUK to an 11-1 win over Middle Georgia State on Saturday. He threw six innings with three hits, two walks and an earned run while striking out nine batters. Holton improved to 2-0 on the season.
IUK is 5-5 and has two home games each on Saturday and Sunday. The slate begins Saturday with a 10 a.m. game against Saint Francis at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, followed by a game against Madonna University at 6 p.m. Sunday’s games have the same start times, but with the opponents reversed.
Signups open for PAL soccer
Online registration for the Police Athletic League’s spring soccer program is open though the end of April at kokomopalsports.com. Click on player registration and complete the information. The entry fee is $65; it must be paid at the time of registration by credit card, debit card or PayPal.
In-person registrations are planned for Wednesdays in March, April and May, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The season will start mid-May and run through the end of June. Games will be played on Saturdays and/or Sundays, depending on the number of teams. All games and practices will take place at the PAL Field.
Tentative plans are for three age groups — 4-5 (must be 4 by May 1), 6-9 and 10-12. If there is enough interest, a 13-and-older division is a possibility.
Coaches are needed. For more information about the league or signups, email palsports3520@yahoo.com, or call 765-455-2440.
