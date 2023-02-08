Lake Forest’s Neher wins national award
The U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) on Tuesday named Lake Forest College senior guard Katie Neher its Division III National Women’s Player of the Week after she dominated play in a pair of victories last week.
First, the Northwestern High School product stuffed the stat sheet with 29 points, 14 rebounds, a career-high eight assists and five steals in an 83-64 victory at Mount Mary University.
The 5-foot-7 guard followed with 26 points, a career-high 21 rebounds and a career-high-tying eight assists to lead the Foresters past Beloit College 97-88 in overtime. It was the third-highest single-game rebound mark in program history.
Neher is currently ranked 17th in D-III with 20.6 points per game. She is also averaging 8.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 46.6% from the field, 37.3% on three-pointers and 78.7% from the free throw line.
IU Kokomo, Midway split basketball games
IU Kokomo hosted Midway in River States Conference men’s and women’s basketball games Tuesday.
In the men’s game, IUK breezed past Midway 83-56 to protect its lead atop the conference’s West Division.
The Cougars (19-6 overall, 13-2 RSC) showed terrific offensive balance. Zach Rinehart scored 12 points, Noah Harris and Hunter White scored 11 points apiece and Darian Porch and Xavier Hines had 10 apiece. White dished seven assists.
IUK shot 57.1% from the field and held Midway to 39.7% shooting. The Eagles dropped to 15-9 and 10-5.
In the women’s game, Midway beat IUK 67-55. Anna Kiser led IUK with 13 points and nine rebounds, Lilly Maple and Kristen Ridner had six points apiece and Ella Wolfe dished four assists.
Midway (18-7 overall) improved to a West Division-leading 13-2 in the RSC. IUK dropped to 2-22 overall and 2-13 in league play.
Bethel’s Harrison has dazzling meet
FREMONT, Neb. — Former Northwestern swim ace Jaylyn Harrison was involved in eight Bethel University records set at the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference women’s meet. The meet ran Thursday through Saturday.
As an individual, Harrison set new Bethel records in the 50-yard freestyle (:24.07), 100 free (:52.74) and 100 backstroke (:59.77).
She also swam legs on five Bethel record-setting relays: the 200 free (1:38.86); the 200 medley (1:49.7); the 400 free (3:35.68); the 400 medley (4:00.04); and the 800 free (7:56.16).
Harrison was honored as the female freshman of the meet.
Little Giants’ Curnutt earns NCAC award
The North Coast Athletic Conference on Monday honored Wabash College sophomore Brayden Curnutt with its Men’s Distance/Mid-Distance Athlete of the Week Award for his performance at Friday’s Tim Hreha Indoor Track and Field Invitational at DePauw University.
Curnutt, a Western High School product, won the mile run with a career-best time of 4:21.96. That marked the fastest time by an NCAC male runner this season.
Wabash captured the team title at the meet.
IU Kokomo’s Cooper wins league award
The River States Conference on Tuesday named IU Kokomo junior Jake Cooper its Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week for Jan. 30-Feb. 5.
The former Eastern athlete helped the Cougars take first place in Anderson’s invitational. Cooper won the long jump (6.04 meters) and triple jump (12.52) and took third in the 60-meter dash (7.37 seconds).
