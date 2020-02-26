Boys basketball coverage online
The Tribune went to press early Tuesday evening due to this week’s winter storm. As a result, Tuesday’s boys basketball games ended too late for reports in today’s paper.
See kokomotribune.com for coverage of Tuesday’s slate of local games which included: Northwestern at Oak Hill; Western at Carroll; Wabash at Eastern; Twin Lakes at Cass; and Taylor at Maconaquah.
Northwestern’s Bostic wins Player of Week
Northwestern girls basketball star Kendall Bostic was honored by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday when she was named as one of eight players to take Players of the Week honors for last week’s action. Bostic shared the District II girls award with Frankton’s Ava Gardner.
Bostic was also honored in Week 2 of this season in December.
Bostic moved past another milestone Saturday when she passed the 2,000-point mark while helping Northwestern beat Penn in the Class 4A North Semistate at LaPorte. She scored 24 points, grabbed a dozen rebounds, dished three assists and had two blocks in Northwestern’s 56-46 victory. The Michigan State signee was 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.
The victory put Northwestern in the Class 4A state championship game against Lawrence North this coming Saturday in Indianapolis.
Lewis Cass’ Parker earns USATF honor
Lewis Cass junior discus and shot put standout Averi Parker will be recognized at the USATF Indiana Awards Celebration on March 7 in Indianapolis.
Parker will be honored as the Athlete of the Year in 17- and 18-year-old youth division.
USATF Indiana will recognize 37 athletes as 2019 Athletes of the Year in various sport and division categories. Additionally the division winners from the 2019 Hoosier Cross Country Grand Prix and the 12 2019 Athletes of the Month will be recognized at the celebration.
The celebration will be held at the Ben Davis High School Ninth Grade Center.
The master of ceremonies for the event will be 1988 Olympian Terry Brahm.
Kokomo baseball plans skills camp
Kokomo High School’s baseball coaching staff will hold its Wildkat Skills Camp on March 14 in the high school gymnasium. The camp is for players in grades K-8 and the cost is $35. KHS coaches and players will provide instruction in the areas of fielding, hitting, pitching, catching and base running.
Players in grades K-5 will go from 10 a.m. to noon and players in grades 6-8 will follow from 2-4 p.m. Players need to wear tennis shoes and bring their glove. They’re also welcome to bring their own bat.
To obtain a registration form, go to KokomoAthletics.com. Walkup registration will be accepted, but camp T-shirts are guaranteed only to those who register prior to Sunday.
IU Kokomo-Huntington baseball cancelled
The IU Kokomo baseball team’s scheduled home opener against Huntington on Tuesday was rained out. The teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader.
IUK (5-6) is scheduled to host River States Conference foe Ohio Christian for a pair of games Monday.
