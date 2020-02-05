Kokomo’s McClain earns weekly IBCA honor
Kokomo sophomore Chloe McClain has been selected as one of seven weekly winners of the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway Player of the Week after a strong performance for the Wildkat girls.
McClain and Oak Hill’s Taylor Westgate share the weekly honors among girls in District 2 this week.
McClain had a monster game for the Kats against Muncie Central on Feb. 28, and the Kats needed every one of her career-best 39 points to beat the Bearcats 49-48. She hit 7 of 10 3-pointers and was 10 of 11 from the line. McClain added six rebounds and three steals in the North Central Conference victory.
Her seven-trey night tied a school record for made 3-pointers in a game, and 39-point uprising was one off the single-game school record.
Kokomo’s girls face Lafayette Jeff today at 7:30 p.m. in the Class 4A Logansport Sectional.
IUK beats Midway 91-81 in men’s hoops
The IUK men’s basketball team outscored Midway by nine points in the second half to post a 91-81 victory Tuesday night in Cougar Gym. IUK had led 43-42 at halftime and put 48 on the board in the second half.
Allante Harper led IUK with 19 points off the bench, Billie Webster added 18, Desean Hampton 16, Ditwan Gary 13, Darian Porch nine and Akil McClain eight as the Cougars improved to 9-2 in the River States Conference and 20-5 overall.
IUK pounded Midway on the glass, outrebounding the visitors 48-32. Hampton took a game-high 14 boards, McClain grabbed nine and Porch seven. Harper led with five assists.
The Cougars are next in action Saturday when they host RSC rival Point Park at 3 p.m.
Midway women surge past IU Kokomo
The IUK women’s basketball team fell 58-45 to Midway Tuesday night in River States Conference action at Cougar Gym. IUK took a 24-19 lead into halftime but the visitors outscored IUK 39-21 after the break.
Ally Davis led IUK with a dozen points, Tia Chambers scored nine, and Sierra Peete and Alec Fitts added seven each. IUK struggled from the field, hitting just 16 of 62 shots (25.8%).
Vanessa Mullins grabbed 10 rebounds for the Cougars, Chambers took eight and Peete seven.
The Cougars fell to 12-11 overall, and 4-6 in the RSC. IUK hosts Point Park in RSC play Saturday at 1 p.m.
