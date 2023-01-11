Layden leads Boilers in loss to Michigan
WEST LAFAYETTE — No. 17-ranked Michigan beat Purdue 80-59 in a Big Ten women’s basketball game Tuesday night at Mackey Arena.
Up 39-35 at halftime, the Wolverines gained separation by outscoring the Boilers 21-9 in the third quarter.
Former Northwestern High School great Madison Layden led Purdue (11-5, 2-4 Big Ten) with a season-high 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting including 4-of-6 3-point shooting. She also had three rebounds and two assists.
She is averaging 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
Illinois earns spot in women’s top 25
For the first time since Nov. 27, 2000, Illinois is ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball rankings. The Fighting Illini are No. 24 in this week’s poll.
Illinois is off to a 14-3 start under new coach Shauna Green, one of the best starts in program history.
Former Northwestern High School great Kendall Bostic starts for the Illini and averages 10.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocked shots per game and shoots 65.8% from the field. She leads the Big Ten in rebounding and is third in blocks.
2 Cougar athletes earn RSC honors
The River States Conference selected IU Kokomo athletes Makala Pfefferkorn and Julian Wallace for weekly honors.
Pfefferkorn won Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week after qualifying for NAIA indoor nationals in the long and triple jumps at the UIndy Season Opener. The former Northwestern and Taylor athlete met the NAIA ‘A’ standard in both events, placing second in the triple jump at 11.48 meters and fourth in the long jump at 5.6 meters.
Wallace won Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week after taking first place in the 600-meter run at the Indiana Tech meet and third place in the 400 dash at the UIndy Season Opener. His 600 time of 1:23.56 is tops in the conference so far. The former Kokomo Wildkat athlete posted a time of :51.96 in the 400 dash to rank second in the RSC.
