NW’s Layden wins District 2 award
Northwestern sophomore McKenna Layden was the District 2 girls pick for Week 10 of the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Player of the Week award.
Layden had 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocked shots in the Tigers’ 62-31 victory over Eastern. She followed with a career-high 30 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals in the Tigers’ 60-40 victory over Logansport.
The 6-foot-1 sophomore guard/forward was 7 of 12 from 3-point range over the two games.
She is a two-time Player of the Week winner this season.
Unbeaten Peru boys drawing attention
Peru’s boys basketball team is one spot outside the Class 3A Top 10 in this week’s Associated Press state rankings. The Bengal Tigers are 9-0, which is their best start since the 1999-2000 team also started 9-0.
Next up for Peru is home games against Maconaquah on Friday and Kokomo on Saturday. Coincidentally, it was Maconaquah which ended Peru’s 9-0 start in 1999-2000.
The state’s No. 1-ranked teams are unchanged this week. It’s Lawrence North (9-0) in Class 4A, Heritage Hills (7-0) in 3A, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (10-0) in 2A and Barr-Reeve (10-2) in 1A.
Cass to play Marion in boys basketball
Lewis Cass on Tuesday announced the addition of Marion to its boys basketball schedule. The Kings will host the Giants on Jan. 23, with a 6 p.m. JV start.
Cass also announced its postponed game against Peru has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
