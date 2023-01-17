IBCA picks Maple as District 1 POW
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday named Maconaquah guard Bauer Maple its District 1 Player of the Week for Jan. 9-14.
Maple led the Braves’ boys team to a split of weekend games. First, he had 36 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in a 74-72 loss to Peru. He followed with 31 points, three rebounds, six assists and five steals in a 92-55 victory over Eastern.
Over the two games, Maple shot 25 of 44 from the field and made nine 3-pointers.
He is averaging 28.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 5.8 steals. He is leading the state in scoring and steals.
IHSBCA recognizes 3 area coaches
The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association announced its 2022 district coaches of the year during its annual banquet over the weekend.
The IHSBCA has 15 districts. Western’s Ryan Berryman and Eastern’s Erik Hisner shared the District E award and Carroll’s Camden Parkhurst won the District J award. Hisner also was recognized for reaching 200 career wins.
Berryman led the Panthers to a 27-3 record and a Class 3A sectional title. Hisner led the Comets to a 23-8 record and a Class 2A sectional title. The Comets matched their school record for wins and won their first sectional title since 1999. And Parkhurst led the Cougars to a 26-2 record, which included a perfect run through the Hoosier Heartland Conference. Carroll, which set a school record for wins, won a Class 2A sectional and finished as a regional runner-up.
