Mac’s Stoll receives IBCA recognition
Maconaquah’s Miranda Stoll was one of three girls and three boys honored with the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s Player of the Week awards, the organization announced Tuesday.
Stoll, the girls basketball honoree for District 1, had a huge week. The junior wing started with a 29-point, seven-rebound effort in a 57-45 loss to Southwood last Tuesday. She hit 9 of 19 shots overall in that game, including 5 of 10 from beyond the 3-point arc. She also went 6 of 6 on free throws.
Then on Thursday, Stoll scored 20 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished a pair of assists in a 43-36 victory over Whitko. So far this season she’s connected on a school-record 45 3-pointers on 36.6% accuracy.
Conference honors IU Kokomo’s Pocock
IU Kokomo’s Lanie Pocock was named the River States Conference Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week on Tuesday after her effort last week at a meet at Indiana Tech.
Pocock qualified for the NAIA Indoor Nationals in the 3,000-meter racewalk by taking second place in a time of 17:44.89. Her time hit the B standard to book a place at the upcoming national meet in Brookings, South Dakota.
Pocock’s time set a new IUK record and she currently sits atop the conference in the racewalk.
Special Olympians off to good start
The Howard County BradKats recently won their first two games in Special Olympics basketball. The games were held at Caston High School.
In the first game, Dennis Pelfree led the BradKats in scoring with 10 points in the team’s 10-2 defeat of the Wabash County Wildcats. In the second game, Nathan Tate scored a career-high 10 points as the BradKats rolled past the Wabash County Timberwolves 20-4. The team worked hard passing the ball to JR Taylor, who scored his first basket of the season.
Veteran guard Dorman Miller led the team in minutes played, and Johnny Smith played his usual tenacious defense which resulted in the other team’s numerous turnovers.
BradKat players renamed the team in honor of their former captain and Special Olympics multi-sport athlete Brad Smith, who passed away in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.