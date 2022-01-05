Bengal Tigers crack Class 3A Top 10
Peru’s boys basketball team is No. 9 in Class 3A in this week’s Associated Press state rankings. It’s Peru’s first appearance in the Top 10 this season.
The Bengal Tigers closed the 2021 portion of the schedule with an 8-0 record.
Carroll (8-0) remained No. 4 in Class 2A this week.
The No. 1-ranked teams this week are Carmel (4A), Mishawaka Marian (3A), Central Noble (2A) and North Daviess (1A).
Kokomo-Mac. ppd.; Eastern-CC now Jan. 22
Kokomo’s girls basketball game against Maconaquah, scheduled for tonight at Maconaquah, has been indefinitely postponed because of COVID issues.
Eastern’s girls game against Clinton Central, scheduled for Friday at Greentown, has been moved to Jan. 22 with a two-quarter JV game at 6 p.m. and the varsity game at approximately 7 p.m.
HS bowling sectional is Friday, Saturday
The high school bowling sectional team tournament is set for 4:15 p.m. Friday at Heritage Lanes. Two boys/coed teams and one girls team will advance from the sectional to the regional. The individual portion of the sectional is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Lanes where four boys and three girls will advance to the regional.
Favored teams to advance for the boys/coed are Western and Kokomo; they finished first and second during the regular season. Western’s girls will advance as they are the only girls team.
For the boys, the individuals with the highest averages during the regular season were Kokomo’s Ethan Ennis with a 204 average, Western’s Carter Hunt (199), Western’s Trenton Pulsipher (190), Western’s Justin Davis (183), Western’s Haydn Hunt (177), Kokomo’s Kaiden Johnson (174) and Taylor’s Luke Phillips (173).
The girls with the highest averages were Western’s Marianna Hunt (176), Western’s Allie Boyle (139), Kokomo’s Isabella Hummel (136), Western’s Melea Morgan (135), Kokomo’s Ashlynn Slabaugh (131) and Tri-Central’s Lillian Camden (131).
The regional tournament is set for Jan. 15 at Heritage Lanes.
— Gerard Kelley, for the Kokomo Tribune
