Layden honored as Player of the Week
Northwestern girls basketball standout Madison Layden was named as one of the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s Players of the Week Tuesday after her record-setting weekend. She shares this week’s District 2 girls award with Hamilton Southeastern’s Sydney Parrish.
Playing three games in the Columbus North Invitational, Layden started the weekend with 21 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Westfield on Friday, then she blitzed Mooresville for 40 points in NW’s first victory Saturday. In that 40-point game, she took over the top spot on the Howard County scoring charts for boys and girls. And in Saturday’s final game, she added another 24 points and had 10 assists in a win over Elkhart Central as NW won the title game.
Layden ended the weekend with a career total of 1,986 points, surpassing Tiffany Longworth’s previous county record of 1,936.
Unbeaten Northwestern (14-0) next hosts Eastern on Jan. 8.
IUK Women win both games at Judson
ELGIN, Ill. – The IU Kokomo women’s basketball team topped Judson of Illinois 63-56 Tuesday to finish the Judson Christmas Classic unbeaten. The Cougars beat Cardinal Stritch 78-68 on Monday to open the classic.
On Tuesday, the IUK bench contributed 39 points with Braxtyn Hurley scoring 14 and Jada Anderson 11 to lead the reserves. Starter Q. Merriweather also scored 11 points. Anderson took a team-high nine rebounds, Alec Fitts grabbed seven and Merriweather six.
In Monday’s game, Sierra Peete scored 17 points to lead the Cougars. Tia Chambers added 16 points, Merriweather 15 and Hurley 10. Chambers added eight rebounds and Peete five assists.
No. 14 Indiana women beat Rutgers 66-56
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Jaelynn Penn scored 14 points to help No. 14 Indiana beat Rutgers 66-56 on Tuesday to close out 2019 for both teams.
Grace Berger added 13 for the Hoosiers (12-2, 2-0 Big Ten), who continued to play stingy defense. Indiana has allowed only one team to score over 70 points this season and that was then-No. 2 Baylor.
No. 11 Butler men escape St. John’s
NEW YORK (AP) — Christian David hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 43 seconds left and No. 11 Butler rallied after blowing a 23-point lead to beat St. John’s 60-58 Tuesday night in the Big East opener for both teams.
Baldwin led Butler (13-1, 1-0) with 19 points and a career-high five 3-pointers. Sean McDermott and Jordan Tucker added 12 points apiece as Butler shot 40% and overcame 24 turnovers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.