Citywide signups set; equipment available
Citywide youth baseball signups are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the next two Saturdays (Jan. 25 and Feb. 1) at Maple Crest School in the gym. Southside, UCT, Northside and Eastside all will have representatives in attendance.
In conjunction with the signups, the Kokomo Post 6 American Legion baseball organization will give away used equipment to anyone who needs it.
Anyone with equipment they would like to donate can either bring it to the signups or contact Don Andrews at 765-453-5569 or andrewsgto@comcast.net.
NW’s Parker shares District 2 award
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday named its players of the week for Jan. 13-18 and Northwestern guard Tayson Parker and Blackford guard Luke Brown shared District 2 boys honors.
Parker scored a school-record 50 points in Northwestern’s 64-59 victory over Tipton. The 6-foot senior made 19 of 28 shots overall (3 of 4 from 3-land) and knocked down 9 of 10 free throw attempts. He also had 10 rebounds.
Brown scored 85 points over two games. In an 84-62 loss to Mississinewa, the 6-0 junior had 31 points. And in a 98-95 loss in overtime to Winchester, he scored 54 points and dished five assists. He hit eight 3-pointers to fuel his 54-point eruption.
Brown leads the state in scoring with an average of 33.9 points per game. Parker averages 30 ppg. They will cross paths when Northwestern (9-3) hosts Blackford (8-4) on Feb. 11.
IUK basketball teams fall to IU East
IU Kokomo’s basketball teams dropped games to IU East on Tuesday night in Cougar Gym.
In the men’s game, IU East beat NAIA Division II No. 12-ranked IUK 83-79, handing the Cougars their first River States Conference loss. IU East raced to a 51-42 halftime advantage and kept the lead the rest of the way.
Akil McClain and Billie Webster led IUK (17-4, 6-1 RSC) with 16 points apiece. Desean Hampton had 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots and Ditwan Gary had 11 points, four assists and three steals. McClain had seven rebounds.
In the women’s game, IU East withstood IUK’s comeback bid in the fourth quarter to take the 79-77 win.
Tia Chambers led IUK (10-9 overall, 2-5 RSC) with 13 points, 13 rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists. Sierra Peete scored a team-high 17 points, Q. Merriweather had 16 points and three assists, Ally Davis had 13 points and eight rebounds and Vanessa Mullins had 10 points.
19 KT-area gridders are acad. all-state
The Indiana Football Coaches Association on Monday announced its academic all-state selections and 19 area players from eight different teams met the qualifications. The IFCA’s academic all-state program is open to seniors only.
The area players are: Ayden Ayres, Lance Richardson and Luke Marley from Carroll; Asher Walden from Eastern; Gabe Eurit, Kaleb Lewellen and Isaac Chambers from Lewis Cass; Hunter Strawmyer, Nathanael Bilodeau and Jack Bilkey from Northwestern; Michael Chandler and Daunte Majors from Peru; Alex Kropczynski from Taylor; David Tragesser from Tipton; and Noah Pownall, Isaac Boruff, Blake Banter, Reece Pelgen and A.J. Swing from Western.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.