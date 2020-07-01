Persons joins squad for national tourney
Kokomo’s Tayler Persons is going to play in The Basketball Tournament after all. The tournament is a 5-on-5 team competition in Columbus, Ohio, with 24 teams vying for a $1 million winner-take-all pot.
War Tampa announced Tuesday that it was picking up Persons and another player to round out its roster. War Tampa has an Auburn-centric roster.
The single-elimination tournament begins Friday with four games. War Tampa faces House of ‘Paign in Friday’s third game, set for 8 p.m. Fans can watch on ESPN.
The 24 teams were selected out of a pool of more than 120 team applicants instead of staging a qualification process. Persons was on a Fort Wayne-based squad that applied but was not selected.
Kokomo’s Brandon Wood also is in the tournament. He is the captain of the HeartFire team, which opens against the Men of Mackey at 7 p.m. Saturday with ESPN2 carrying the game. Men of Mackey is a Purdue-centric team.
Greentown football taking registration
GREENTOWN — The Greentown Youth Football League is accepting signups for the 2020 season.
The league is open to boys and girls in grades K-6. Flag programs are available for grades K-2 and tackle for grades 3-6. Tackle is available for second graders who are interested in playing on the grades 2-3 team.
Practices will begin in early August and the season will conclude in October. Those interested should go to www.greentownyouthleaguefootball.org to register. Questions should be directed to Eastern High School coach Josh Edwards at greentownyouthleaguefootball@gmail.com.
Hansen ties for 3rd in Central Juniors
WEST LAFAYETTE — Kokomo’s Brandon Hansen tied for third place in the Indiana Golf Foundation’s Central Junior Masters at Purdue’s Ackerman-Allen Course. The two-day event concluded Monday.
Hansen carded rounds of 72 and 76 for a 36-hole total of 148. Also in the 59-player field, Kokomo’s Kyle Sanders (81-77—158) tied for 18th and Peru’s Hayden Williamson (87-80—167) tied for 43rd.
Bush knocks in ace at American Legion
Evan Bush recently recorded a hole-in-one while playing at the American Legion G.C. He used a 6-iron to ace No. 6, which plays 132 yards. It was hist first ace. Ashleigh Bush witnessed the shot.
