Mercer ties for 2nd in Junior Masters
BATTLE GROUND — Western golfer Elizabeth Mercer tied for second place in the Indiana Junior Golf Program’s Central Junior Masters tournament, which ran Sunday and Monday at Battle Ground G.C.
Mercer and Noblesville’s Jordan Adam each shot 6-over 150s in the two-round tourney to finish one shot behind the champion, Noblesville’s Josie Kelley, in the 20-player tournament. Mercer shot rounds of 76 and 74. Her second-day 74 tied for the second-lowest round of any player in the tourney behind Kelley’s second-day 72. Peru’s Piercey Dyer was ninth with a 157.
Mercer, who won the Howard County Girls Golfer of the Year at the recent KT Sports Awards program, is heading into her senior season at Western. She recently committed to play at Evansville.
Bellar tied for 15th in PGA Indiana Open
NOTRE DAME — Peru’s Kash Bellar is tied for 15th place after the second round of the PGA Indiana Open Championship at Notre Dame’s Warren Golf Course.
Bellar fired a 4-under 67 in Monday’s opening round. The Ball State golfer followed with a 3-over 74 in Tuesday’s second round. The final round is today.
Hoagland’s Nick Bienz owns a three-shot lead following rounds of 66 and 68.
Beck records ace at Kokomo CC
Tom Beck hit a hole-in-one recently while playing at the Kokomo Country Club. Beck used a 4-hybrid to ace No. 2, which was playing 160 yards. Chris Monroe, Jasen Hobson and Adam Davis witnessed Beck’s third-ever ace.
