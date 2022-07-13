Bellar, Hare in top 20 at Indiana Open Ch.
WESTFIELD — Peru’s Kash Bellar and Tipton’s Griffin Hare are part of a six-way tie for 18th place following two rounds of play in the Indiana Open Championship at the Club at Chatham Hills’ Championship Course. The final round is today.
The Ball State teammates both shot under par in Monday’s opening round as Hare fired a 4-under 68 and Bellar shot a 71. In Tuesday’s second round, Bellar carded a 73 and Hare shot a 76. They will play in the same threesome in today’s final round.
Williamsport’s Peyton Snoeberger sits atop the leaderboard after shooting rounds of 69 and 68.
A total of 149 players completed the first two rounds. Peru’s Cameron Smith (72, 79) is tied for 55th, Tipton’s Maverick Conaway (79, 77) is tied for 82nd, Peru’s Ian Conner (77, 85) is tied for 124th and Kokomo’s Chad Robbins (81, 83) is tied for 128th.
PBR all-state picks include Dean, Eldridge
Prep Baseball Report Indiana recently announced its all-state team, which featured six pitchers and 10 position players. The selections came from across all grade levels and school sizes.
Western pitcher Mitchell Dean and Carroll pitcher Will Eldridge made the team.
Dean helped Western go 27-3 with a Class 3A sectional title. The Panther junior and Louisville commit compiled an 8-2 record with a 0.73 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 57.2 innings. At the plate, he batted .382 with four home runs and a team-high 32 RBI.
Eldridge helped Carroll go 26-2 with a Class 2A sectional title. The Indiana Wesleyan-bound senior compiled a 7-0 record with a 0.83 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 42.1 innings. At the plate, he had a .328 average with a team-high seven homers and 26 RBI.
PBR named Franklin junior Max Clark its player of the year.
Sixers drop finale; regional starts Friday
SELMA — The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team dropped its regular-season finale Monday night as Muncie Post 19 scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning for a walk-off, 8-7 win at Wapahani High School. The teams had agreed to shorten the game by an inning because of darkness.
Cayden Calloway and Ashton Sexton led Kokomo with three singles apiece. Sexton also had an RBI on a sacrifice fly. John Scott had a triple, a single and two RBI, Preston Sanford had two RBI and two runs, Jon Maloy had two singles and an RBI and Larry Hamilton had a double.
Kokomo (18-8-2) hosts Lafayette in a best-of-three regional at Highland Park. The opener is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
