Quigley in 7th at Girls State golf
LEBANON — Tipton’s Lucy Quigley is tied for seventh place heading into the final round of the Girls State Junior Golf Championship at Ulen C.C.
Quigley fired a 5-over 76 in Monday’s opening round and another 76 in Tuesday’s second round for a 36-hole total of 152. The final round is today.
Fort Wayne’s Madison Dabagia has a comfortable seven-shot lead. She has fired back-to-back even-par 71s for a 36-hole total of 142. Westfield’s Samantha Brown is second with 149.
HCA fares well in 3-day meet
NOBLESVILLE — Howard County Aquatics sent a contingent of 18 swimmers to compete in the Enchanted Forest Meet over the weekend at Forest Park in Noblesville. It was a three-day meet.
Top 20 finishers and point scorers for the local squad were Aubrey Simmons, Maryn Simms, Jenaka Hawkins, Andrew Jay, Austin Huskey, Charlie Brewer, Shanna Fowler, Nick Jozwiak and Macie McQuinn.
Simmons finished second in points in the girls 13-14 age group and Simms finished third in the girls 11-12 age group. Each posted one victory — Simmons in the 100 backstroke (1:08.86) and Simms in the 200 freestyle (2:19.03).
