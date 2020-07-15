Smith, Truax, Gray advance at Open
PERU – Peru’s Chris Smith, and former Cass golfers Adam Truax and Brad Gray all advanced to today’s championship round of the Indiana Open Championship golf tournament at Rock Hollow G.C.
Smith is tied for 19th at 2-under after rounds of 70 and 72 for a two-day total of 142. Gray is tied for 42nd at plus-4 following rounds of 77 and 71 for a 148 total. And Truax is tied for 65th at plus-seven following rounds of 74 and 77 for a 151 total.
The 71 golfers with scores of plus-7 or better advanced to today’s final round. Williamsport’s Shane Bryant leads by two strokes after posting a minus-10 134 over the first two rounds.
Six other locals did not advance. Kempton’s Noah Wolfe, Kokomo’s Sam Seagrave, Peru’s Kash Bellar, Cameron Smith and Travis Smith, and Tipton’s Alec Weddell missed the cut.
3 golfers hit aces at Wildcat Creek
Three golfers recently scored holes-in-one at Wildcat Creek G.C.
Geoff Garrett used a pitching wedge to ace No. 17. Thomas Merriweather, Troy Jefferson and Tyrone Clark witnessed the shot, which covered 98 yards. It was Garrett’s first ace.
Dom Rocchio also hit a hole-in-one on No. 17. He also used a pitching wedge, with his shot covering 101 yards. Dan Wright, Nick Comerford and Kevin Green witnessed the shot. It was Rocchio’s sixth career hole-in-one.
Charlie Brewer knocked in an ace on No. 6, which played 116 yards. He used an 8-iron. Bert Shiflet, Steve Ford and Pat Dumoulin witnessed the shot. It was Brewer’s first ace.
