Hare punches ticket to play in U.S. Am
Tipton’s Griffin Hare on Tuesday secured a spot in the United States Golf Association’s U.S. Amateur.
The Ball State redshirt junior tied for second place in a qualifier at Meadowbrook C.C. in Northville, Michigan. After shooting an even-par 72 in Monday’s opening round, Hare fired a 6-under 66 in Tuesday’s closing round to roar into contention. The top three finishers qualified for the U.S. Am. Incoming Virginia freshman Josh Duangmanee won with a 36-hole score of 135 and Hare and Baylor senior Luke Morgan tied for second with 138s.
There are 16 qualifiers. Peru’s Kash Bellar, who is teammates with Hare at BSU, played in a qualifier at Sand Creek G.C. in Chesterton. He shot a 36-hole score of 137 and tied for fourth, making him an alternate.
The U.S. Amateur is Aug. 14-20 at Cherry Hills C.C. in Parker, Colorado.
Bidunga down to 4 for college options
Kokomo basketball star Flory Bidunga on Monday announced he will pick a college from a final four of Auburn, Duke, Kansas and Michigan.
Joe Tipton of On3.com released a graphic on social media announcing Bidunga’s decision.
As a junior, Bidunga scored 20.2 points and led the state in rebounding (13.8), blocked shots (4.5) and field-goal percentage (80.7%). He led Kokomo to a Class 4A state runner-up finish. The 6-foot-10 center won Indiana Player of the Year awards from Gatorade and MaxPreps.
In 56 career games, Bidunga has 1,059 points, 759 rebounds and 51 double-doubles. He’ll head into his senior season as a 2024 Indiana Mr. Basketball front-runner.
MaxPreps honors WHS standout Erb
MaxPreps named Western freshman Brynley Erb to its Underclass All-America Softball Team, which is composed of freshmen and sophomores.
The selection process considered factors such as statistics submitted to MaxPreps, local and national honors, coach nominations and team achievements.
MaxPreps named 15 players to the first team and 15 players to the second team. Erb made the second team after helping the Panthers go 29-2 with conference and sectional titles. She batted .667 with 21 home runs, 74 RBI and 64 runs. She had an on-base percentage of .713.
Erb won the Howard County Player of the Year award during the Kokomo Tribune’s inaugural Sports Awards ceremony last month.
Jackrabbits score 17 in rout of Rockers
The Kokomo Jackrabbits rolled past the Green Bay Rockers 17-5 in a Northwoods League game on Tuesday night in front of 1,261 fans at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Kokomo rocked Green Bay for seven runs in the second inning and eight runs in the sixth inning.
The Jackrabbits finished with 14 hits. Roman Kuntz led the charge by belting two home runs. He drove in six runs and scored three runs. Vincent Temesvary cracked two doubles and scored two runs, Tyler Ganus had three singles and a run, and Tyler Cate had two singles, an RBI and three runs.
Justin Drury, the third of four Kokomo pitchers, offered a highlight with three scoreless innings.
The teams conclude their two-game series with a 7:05 p.m. game today at KMS.
