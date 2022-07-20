Athletics pick Perkins in 5th round of draft
The Oakland Athletics selected former Kokomo High School great Jack Perkins in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball draft on Monday. Perkins was the 154th player selected overall.
A right-handed pitcher, Perkins was coming off his first season at Indiana University following a transfer from Louisville.
“God is faithful. God is good. This is a dream come true,” Perkins tweeted Tuesday. “A journey has ended, but a new journey has just begun. I promise to put in the work every day to help this organization win at the highest level. I won’t let you down Oakland. Thank you for this opportunity.”
A redshirt junior, Perkins emerged as IU’s ace. He led qualifying Hoosier pitchers in ERA (5.10), batting average against (.240), innings pitched (83.0), strikeouts (91) and games started (15). He is only the 11th pitcher in IU history to have a 90-strikeout season.
At Kokomo, Perkins was an all-state player in football and baseball. As a senior, he helped the Kat football team earn a state runner-up finish, and he helped the baseball team win the North Central Conference title. As a pitcher, he had a 2.07 ERA with 75 strikeouts and only 19 walks in 44 innings. He also was a force at the plate with a .525 batting average and six home runs.
Balentine lands spot at Henderson State
Henderson State University men’s basketball coach Jimmy Eglas has hired former Kokomo High School great D.J. Balentine as an assistant coach. Henderson State is an NCAA Division II school in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
Balentine is making the jump from IU Kokomo where he entered the coaching ranks following his playing career. He served as Eric Echelbarger’s assistant coach the last two seasons.
Eglas is entering his eighth season as HSU’s coach. Previously, he was an assistant coach at the University of Evansville while Balentine was a star player for the Aces. Balentime led the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring three straight seasons and finished as Evansville’s all-time leading scorer with 2,464 points.
Following his collegiate career, Balentine embarked on a four-year professional career with stops in Lithuania (2016), Netherlands (2017), Iceland (2018) and Cyprus (2019).
As a player at KHS, Balentine led the Kats to a Class 4A state runner-up finish in 2011, and he made the 2012 Indiana All-Stars. He closed his Kat career with 1,280 points.
Balentine’s brother, Des, recently was named an assistant coach at Tiffin University in Tiffin, Ohio. It’s also an NCAA D-II school.
Persons helps team advance in TBT
CINCINNATI — Former Kokomo Wildkat great Tayler Persons had a strong showing for his team in The Basketball Tournament’s opening round Monday.
Playing for the Fort Wayne Champs, Persons scored 26 points to lead the Champs past Nasty Nati 71-67 in the opening round of the Xavier Regional. Persons also had eight rebounds and three assists.
Persons hit a jumper in the lane to end the game. The tournament uses the Elam Ending, which differs from a traditional basketball game conclusion in that the game ends when the first team reaches a set target score.
Fort Wayne is the regional’s No. 5 seed; Nasty Nati was the No. 4 seed. The Champs advance to face No. 1-seeded Florida TNT in the regional’s second round.
The Basketball Tournament is a 64-team, single-elimination tournament with a $1 million winner-takes-all prize.
