Persons’ squad falls in 2nd round
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kokomo’s Tayler Persons had another strong game, but it wasn’t enough for the No. 9-seeded Fort Wayne Champs against top-seeded Sideline Cancer in the second round of the West Virginia Regional of The Basketball Tournament.
Sideline Cancer beat the Fort Wayne Champs 92-71 on Monday in the single-elimination tournament. Fort Wayne led 25-23 after the first quarter and it trailed by just three, 46-43, at halftime. Sideline Cancer then outscored Fort Wayne 23-9 in the third quarter.
Persons scored a game-high 25 points. He made 9 of 12 shots from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-land, and he was 4 of 4 at the line. In addition, he grabbed six rebounds and dished five assists, both team highs.
Persons averaged 21 points per game in the tourney, tied for the third-highest average of players who played in both the first and second rounds.
Conaway in mix at AJGA event
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Tipton’s Maverick Conaway fired an even-par 72 Tuesday in the opening round of the American Junior Golf Association’s Dana Incorporated Junior Open at Sylvania Country Club. He is tied for 15th in the 51-player field. The three-round tournament continues today.
Conaway made it to the tournament by playing in Sunday’s qualifier at the same course. He fired a 3-under 69 to tie for second.
Schroeder aces Chippen. No. 17
Mike Schroeder hit a hole-in-one Tuesday at Chippendale G.C. He used an 8-iron to ace No. 17, a 150-yard hole. It’s his first ace.
Bill Miller, David Taffe and Cole Schroeder witnessed the shot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.