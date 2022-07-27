’Rabbits drop 2; at home tonight
The Traverse City Pit Spitters beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 3-0 Tuesday night in front of a crowd of 472 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium for a sweep of their two-game series in Northwoods League play.
The Pit Spitters scored three runs in the top of the first inning. From there, Traverse City pitchers Avery Goldensoph and Jake Michel made the lead stand as they combined on a four-hit shutout.
The Jackrabbits used four pitchers. Relievers Matt Lood, Reagan Rivera and Ryan Inouye combined for six scoreless innings. Kokomo’s offense managed just four singles, one each from four different players.
In Monday’s game, the Pit Spitters beat the Jackrabbits 4-1 in front of 436 fans at KMS. Kokomo pitchers Ben Peters and Rigel Verciglio offered a bright spot with 3.2 combined innings of no-hit relief. Jon Jon Gazdar led Kokomo offensively, going 2 for 4 with a double and a run. R.J. Ochoa drove in Kokomo’s lone run.
With the sweep, division-leading Traverse City improved to 13-4 in the second half while Kokomo dropped to 4-13 in the second half.
Kokomo hosts the Kalamazoo Growlers at 6:35 p.m. today at KMS to start a four-game series. The teams follow with a doubleheader on Thursday (11:05 a.m. and 6:35 p.m.) and a single game Friday night.
Kelley hits ace at Wildcat
Kokomo’s Jon Kelley hit a hole-in-one while playing Tuesday at Wildcat Creek G.C. He used a 7-iron to ace hole No. 3, which was playing 173 yards. Lynn Hufford and Terry Uttinger witnessed the shot.
