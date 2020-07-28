Conaway takes 2nd in Masters Tour Ch.
MUNCIE — Tipton’s Maverick Conaway took second place in a field of 53 high school players in the Indiana Junior Golf Association’s Masters Tour Championship on Monday at Delaware C.C.
Conaway fired a 1-over 71 with four birdies and five bogeys. The Tipton sophomore finished one shot back of winner Conner McNeeley of Noblesville.
Western senior Kyle Sanders (77) tied for 17th. Kokomo junior Brandon Hansen (82) tied for 37th.
Lewis Cass sets fall practice plans
WALTON — Lewis Cass has announced first practice times and days for its fall sports teams. Athletes must have all necessary paperwork turned into the athletic office before they can begin practicing. This includes physical, pre-participation release, concussion, cardiac arrest and COVID. Physical forms from the 2019-20 school are valid.
• Girls golf: Friday. The team will gather in coach Jones’ room at 9 a.m. for a short informational meeting before heading to the Logansport G.C. to begin practice. Practice will last until noon.
• Boys tennis: 8-10 a.m. Monday at the courts.
• Boys XC: 8 a.m. Monday at the track.
• Girls XC: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.
• Volleyball: 3:30-5:15 p.m. Monday.
• Football: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday at the stadium.
• Cheerleading: 6-8 p.m. Monday.
• Junior high (grades 6-8) coed XC: 8 a.m. Monday; meet at the pavilion.
• Junior high (7-8) cheer: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.
• Seventh and eighth grade volleyball: 3-4 p.m. Aug. 12.
• Sixth grade volleyball: 3-4:30 p.m. Aug. 12.
• Junior high (7-8) football: 3-5 p.m. Aug. 10 at practice field.
• Junior high (6-8) coed tennis: 3-4 p.m. Aug. 11 at the courts.
BSU adds Iowa State to football schedule
MUNCIE — Ball State’s football team recently lost three opponents from its 2020 schedule. Big Ten schools Michigan and Indiana dropped off the schedule when the Big Ten decided to go with a conference-only schedule for fall sports, and Maine dropped off when it decided against playing fall sports.
Ball State was able to plug one of the holes Tuesday with the addition of a game against Big 12 school Iowa State on Sept. 12 at Ames, Iowa.
Ball State was originally scheduled to face Michigan on Sept. 12. Iowa State was slated to play rival Iowa on that date.
