Jackrabbits fall at Kalamazoo
The Kalamazoo Growlers beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 5-3 Tuesday night to open a two-game Northwoods League series in Michigan.
Jackrabbit Roman Kuntz had an RBI single in the fourth to tie the game at 1-1 but the Growlers built a 5-1 lead through seven frames. Kokomo scored two runs in the eighth on a Tyler Ganus groundout and a Nolan Christianson single but got no closer than two runs down.
Christianson led the Jackrabbits at the plate, going 2 for 4. Kokomo starter Hank Weiss took the loss.
On Monday, the Jackrabbits lost 8-1 at Traverse City. Kokomo took an instant lead on a Roman Kuntz RBI single but Traverse City scored three runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead for good. Karson Hesser led the Jackrabbit offense, going 2 for 4. Starter Eric Perez took the loss.
The Jackrabbits play at Kalamazoo again today at 6:35 p.m. before returning home Thursday for a five-game set against Battle Creek. That series starts with a day-night doubleheader on Thursday with the opener at 3:05 p.m. at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, and the closer at 7:05 p.m.
Sixers win to close 4th of July tourney
The Kokomo Post 6 American Legion baseball squad won 12-5 over South Haven Post 5-2 Monday to close out Kokomo’s action in the Sixers’ 4th of July tournament at CFD Investments Stadium at Highland Park.
Sixer pitcher Kaiden Lucero threw all six innings with six hits, four walks, five runs (two earned) and three strikeouts. At the plate, Lucero had three singles and three RBI. Cayden Calloway had a three-run double. And Cooper Smith and Patrick Hardimon each had two hits and scored twice.
Napoleon, Ohio, finished the round-robin tourney with a 6-0 record to take first. Stevensville, Michigan was second at 5-1. And Kokomo was third at 4-2.
“Tournament went great,” Kokomo coach Don Andrews said. “We were able to get all the games in despite all the rain that we had. Our groundskeeper, who is Blake Marschand, did a great job getting the field ready.”
The Sixers (12-8) host Lafayette on Thursday.
