4 area players make All-State baseball
The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association’s All-State teams include a strong KT-area flavor as four area players made first teams and another nine received honorable mention.
Western brothers Mitchell and Parker Dean made the Class 3A first team and Eastern junior Cayden Calloway and Carroll senior Wade Peters made the Class 2A first team.
Mitchell Dean, a junior, was one of three pitchers on the 3A first team and Parker Dean, a senior, was named to one of the three outfield spots. Western, John Glenn and Silver Creek had two players apiece on the 11-player team.
Mitchell Dean compiled an 8-2 pitching record with a miserly 0.73 ERA. In 57.2 innings, he allowed 33 hits, struck out 106 and walked 16. At the plate, he batted .382 with four home runs and a team-high 32 RBI. Parker Dean batted a team-high .419 with four homers among his team-high 15 extra-base hits. On the mound, Parker Dean had a 6-1 record and a 1.77 ERA.
For the Class 2A team, Calloway was the second baseman and Peters was one of four outfielders. Calloway batted .348 with a team-high 16 doubles among his 21 extra-base hits. He scored 43 runs and drove in 26 runs. Peters led Carroll in several offensive categories including batting average (.500), on-base percentage (.604), runs (42), RBI (44) and doubles (15). He belted five homers.
The area players who made honorable mention were: Kokomo’s John Curl in Class 4A; Western’s Alex Watkins, Peru’s Ian Potts and Northwestern’s Cole Wise in Class 3A; and Eastern’s Levi Mavrick, Reid Keisling and Corbin Snyder and Carroll’s Will Eldridge and Eli Harshbarger in Class 2A.
Golf outing to benefit Kokomo PAL football
The inaugural Kokomo PAL Football Golf Outing is scheduled for Monday, July 25 at Chippendale Golf Club. A check-in is planned for 1:30 p.m. with tee time to follow at 2:30 p.m.
The cost is $280 per foursome or $70 per individual and covers green fee, cart and lunch. Sponsorships are available for $50 per hole.
All proceeds are earmarked for purchasing equipment and essentials so kids in the PAL program do not have to pay to play.
To register, email Austin Colby at acolby@kokomo.k12.in.us. If registering as a foursome, provide names of all players.
Jackrabbits ready for 2nd half of season
The Kokomo Jackrabbits will begin the second half of the Northwoods League season with four straight home games.
Kokomo welcomes the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders to Kokomo Municipal Stadium for games tonight and Thursday, then hosts the Traverse City Pit Spitters on Friday and Saturday. All four games have 6:35 p.m. start times.
The Jackrabbits finished the first half of the season 10-25.
Foster scores ace at Chippendale
Brent Foster hit a hole-in-one Tuesday while playing a round at Chippendale Golf Club. Foster used an 8-iron to ace No. 3, which was playing 125 yards. Sam Britt, Carlos Morris, Rex Cable, Garrie Henninge and Bob Berry witnessed Foster hit his fourth career ace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.