Wehmeyer hits ace at Wildcat Creek
Phil Wehmeyer, 78, recorded a hole-in-one Friday at Wildcat Creek G.C. The shot came on No. 7. He used a 7-wood. Dennis Baird, James Hudson and Mark Dunkin witnessed the shot.
3 area golfers advance at state
WINONA LAKE — Tipton’s Noah Wolfe and Maverick Conaway and Peru’s Kash Bellar are moving on in the Boys State Junior Golf Championship at Stonehenge G.C.
The five-day event began with stroke play on Monday and Tuesday with the top 64 players advancing to match play.
Wolfe finished stroke play tied for fourth place. He had rounds of 1-over 72 and 2-under 69 for a 36-hole total of 141. Bellar (71-74—145) tied for 19th and Conaway (75-74—149) tied for 38th. McCordsville’s Sam McWilliams finished atop the leaderboard with a sizzling total of 137 (68-69).
Three area players missed the cut: Western’s Kyle Sanders (78-76—154); Kokomo’s Brandon Hansen (77-78—155); and Tipton’s Gavin Hare (81-82—163). Sanders was one shot back of tying for the final advancing spot.
The match play portion begins today with the round of 64 and round of 32.
Men of Mackey bow out of TBT
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Boeheim’s Army beat the Men of Mackey 76-69 in The Basketball Tournament’s round of 16 Tuesday, ending the Purdue-centric team’s run in the winner-take-all $1 million tournament.
