Junior Sixers to host state tournament
The Kokomo Post 6 junior squad will host the American Legion Junior State Finals, starting Thursday at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park. The double-elimination tournament runs through Sunday.
Valparaiso Post 94 and LaPorte Post 83 square off in the opener at 5 p.m. Thursday. Kokomo's junior squad follows at 7:30 against Terre Haute Post 346. Rockport Post 254 has a bye and faces the Valpo-LaPorte winner in Friday's first game at 5 p.m.
Coming off a regional title, Kokomo carries a 10-8 record into the state tourney.
Taylor Duncan leads the junior Sixers in hitting at .508. Four other Sixers are hitting .400 or better: Jeremy Bell (.458); Brayden Summers (.446); Isaac Guffey (.444); and Nolan Buckner (.400). On the mound, Danny Nally III has a 2.80 ERA in 30 innings, Buckner has a 2.88 ERA in 17 innings, and Mason Keller has a 4.10 ERA in 23 2.3 innings.
Beachy has 3-6 mark for Double-A team
Former Northwestern standout Brandon Beachy has a 3-6 pitching record for the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the San Francisco Giants' Double-A team.
Beachy has pitched 49.2 innings over 11 appearances (10 starts). He has allowed 51 hits and 32 earned runs, struck out 47 and walked 19. He has a 5.80 ERA.
Beachy is in his first season in the Giants' organization. He previously pitched in the big leagues for the Atlanta Braves (2010-13) and the L.A. Dodgers (2015). Tommy John surgeries in June 2012 and March 2014 curtailed his promising career.
Hare competes in U.S. Junior Am
TOLEDO, Ohio — Tipton's Griffin Hare wrapped up play in the U.S. Junior Amateur golf tournament at the Inverness Club on Tuesday.
Hare shot rounds of 78 and 76 for a plus-12 154 to tie two other golfers for 95th in the 156-player field. The top 64 players from the two rounds of stroke play advanced to match play, which begins today.
Kokomo offering more swim lessons
Kokomo High School's summer swim lessons are being expanded to include a session next week.
The new session is Monday through Friday of next week. The plan is for small groups broken into 30-minute sessions (9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., 9:35 to 10:05, 10:10 to 10:40 and 10:45 to 11:15). The cost is $40.
Questions should be directed to coach Jeremy Fewell at jfewell@kokomo.k12.in.us.
